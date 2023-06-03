Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has 'unfinished business' at Old Trafford, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season, and he's been linked with a move away.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Maguire, who earns £200k-a-week at United, has started just eight Premier League games for the club this season, as per FBref.

The former Leicester City defender cost the Red Devils £80m back in 2019, so it could be difficult for United to recoup the majority of that transfer fee considering his lack of minutes.

United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Maguire to leave the club in order to resurrect his career and stay in the England squad.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Erik ten Hag could now be open to allowing Maguire to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Speaking on Maguire's future, ten Hag revealed that he now has a big decision to make.

He said: "Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make. No one would be happy with this situation – he is not as well. He trains always on the best levels, so with 100% effort."

What has Brown said about Maguire?

Brown has suggested that Maguire may still have unfinished business at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Does Maguire really want to leave Manchester United for West Ham United? This is the question. I think if he was to do it, it might be good for his career personally.

"But, I do feel that Maguire probably feels like he still has unfinished business at United and that he still believes he can get into that team.

"If he is to leave, I think it's because Erik ten Hag is forcing him out and saying he's not going to play him anywhere near as much as he wants.

"Then, he might look at someone like West Ham and think, why not? I think it comes down to that conversation between Maguire and his manager at United."

Where could Maguire end up?

As Brown mentioned, West Ham is a possible destination for Maguire.

As per ESPN, the Hammers are one of the clubs showing an interest in signing the England defender this summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United are keen on Maguire.

There's certainly enough interest in Maguire for him to be tempted to leave, with Newcastle and West Ham likely to offer him more game time.