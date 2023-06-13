Manchester United target Jurrien Timber could now be 'one that emerges' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag could once again return to Holland to find reinforcements for his United squad.

Manchester United transfer news - Jurrien Timber

Since arriving from Ajax, ten Hag hasn't been afraid of looking to his home country to bring in new signings at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager brought in Antony and Lisandro Martinez from his former club, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him continue scouting the Eredivisie for future incomings.

Timber is a player that United could look to target, and he's admitted that he's made agreements with Ajax with a move potentially happening this summer.

He told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf: "A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest, and I have made agreements with Ajax.

"Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love, and after the season, we agreed to review the situation.”

Timber is reportedly valued at around £36m, with United showing an interest in the young defender.

Another potential target is Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who has a £52m release clause which becomes active in July, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What has Jones said about Timber?

Jones has suggested that Timber, who Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk once called a 'great player', could be one that emerges in the summer transfer window now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "United have looked again towards the Eredivisie for options, so Jurrien Timber might yet be one that emerges from there. I think Kim Min-Jae is the one that people are most interested in.

"It's all about that small window in July when he's available for a good price that is going to ultimately define whether or not that happens."

Would Timber be a smart signing?

Timber has enjoyed an impressive season, starting 34 league games, as per FBref.

The 21-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03, scoring twice and providing two assists.

The young defender has also averaged 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, and 1.9 clearances per game.

Timber's ability on the ball could make him an attractive prospect for ten Hag, managing a pass success rate of 91.7%, according to WhoScored.

The signing of Timber could add a different dimension to United, bringing more control to their games due to his composure with the ball.