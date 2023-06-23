Manchester United want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount 'as soon as possible' transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

A deal being completed before the end of June could not only benefit United, but Chelsea too.

Manchester United transfer news - Mason Mount

Mount has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The England international's £80k-a-week contract is set to expire next year, so Chelsea have a decision to make on the midfielder.

If Mount isn't interested in extending his current deal, then the Blues will have to offload him this window to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The BBC reported earlier this week that United saw a £50m bid rejected for the former Derby County loanee.

Journalist Matt Law has recently claimed that United are set to make a new offer for Mount, totalling £55m.

It's understood that Chelsea are looking to receive in the region of £70m to allow Mount to depart this summer.

After Chelsea spent over £600m on new signings over the last couple of transfer windows, the west London club will be forced to sell players.

Offloading assets before the end of June will mean any sale goes on the books in the same financial year as many of their high-priced incomings.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano has suggested that Manchester United want to sign Mount as soon as possible, with Chelsea also wanting to make a sale before the end of the month.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think for Mason Mount, yes. The idea is to try and get it done as soon as possible. It could help in terms of timing for the situation of Chelsea. They need to sell as many players as possible by the end of June.

"This is why they are so busy with all the outgoings. For United, it could be good to anticipate any other club and close a deal for Mount as soon as possible."

Where does Mount fit in at United?

Mount's versatility will make him a useful asset for Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old, labelled as "world-class" by broadcaster Daniel Childs, has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder throughout his career, but can also play in a slightly deeper role, as well as out wide, as per Transfermarkt.

This will mean Mount can provide cover for Bruno Fernandes in a more advanced role, can slot into a midfield alongside Casemiro or Christian Eriksen, and even be an emergency option on the wing.