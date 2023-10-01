Highlights Manchester United may need to seek a new wide player in the January transfer window, but the chances of signing two wingers from Europe are low, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Erik ten Hag, who has had a difficult start to the season, might be concerned about the lack of options in the wide positions.

Jadon Sancho's career at Old Trafford is unlikely to be salvaged, as suggested by journalist Jones.

Manchester United could be in the market for a new wide player in the January transfer window, but journalist Dean Jones has downplayed their chances of signing two wingers from Europe, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It could be an area of concern for Erik ten Hag, especially after a difficult start to the season.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

United addressed multiple issues during the summer, bringing in Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, and Mason Mount. The Red Devils opted not to invest in a defender or a winger, excluding the free addition of experienced centre-back Jonny Evans, who may have featured more often than expected so far this campaign. Unavailability in attack has forced Erik ten Hag to deploy young stars such as Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho.

Brazilian winger Antony was removed from first-team training earlier this month due to allegations made against him, but Manchester United have now officially confirmed that he will return to the side and is now available for selection...

"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case."

Another player who is currently unavailable for selection is Jadon Sancho. Ten Hag revealed earlier this month that he left Sancho out of the squad to face Arsenal in the Premier League due to his poor training levels. Sancho snapped back with a now-deleted social media post, suggesting that there were other reasons for his commission from the squad. Journalist Jones has even suggested to GIVEMESPORT that there is little chance of Sancho salvaging his career at Old Trafford.

It's unreasonable to expect Erik ten Hag to convince £82m duo to join Man Utd

There's now an excellent chance of United looking to bring in another winger in the summer transfer window. Even with Antony returning to first-team action, he's hardly set the world alight in Manchester. Sancho's career at the club is certainly in doubt, so it will be interesting to see how ten Hag reacts in the transfer market.

Firstly, Jones has suggested that a move for Juventus winger Federicho Chiesa seems unlikely, with a meeting due next month to discuss extending his contract with the Serie A club.

"I think it's unreasonable to expect that Chiesa or Gnabry are genuinely likely signings for United right now. Obviously there is a good chance in January that United will recruit an attacker because of the disciplinary situations that have cut Ten Hag's options but these two are pretty much out of their reach at the moment. Chiesa has been crucial in these early weeks for Juventus and I'm told a meeting is due next month to load him onto a new improved contract, so if that discussion goes well then he'll be on fresh terms to 2026 committed to the cause but also with his high valuation assured."

Jones has also discussed the prospect of the Red Devils acquiring the signature of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. However, the journalist suggests that the German winger is too important for the Bundesliga side to consider a sale and the likelihood of him making the move to Old Trafford is slim.

"Gnabry is just going to be too important to Bayern this season for them to consider losing him. This team is going to need to really dig in throughout the season, use the depth of the squad, and their attacking players are crucial to maintaining consistent wins that allow them to maintain their domination. Gnabry has just picked up an injury that is going to keep him out for a little while and in Germany that's seen as a blow - so this is a vital player to their current project and the prospect of him joining United in a few months time seems unlikely."

Man Utd could target £82m alternative to Gnabry and Chiesa

Chiesa and Gnabry, who are valued at a combined £82m, according to Transfermarkt, might be out of reach for ten Hag. One player who United are admirers of, according to MailOnline, is Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Newcastle United were reportedly looking to secure his signature in the summer transfer window, with Italian outlets claiming that the Magpies launched an £82m offer.

Manchester United's Options Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Facundo Pellistri Anthony Martial Age 25 19 21 27 Minutes For United 24649 1457 408 19347 Games Played At Right Wing (Career) 42 10 79 17 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Considering the options United have when Antony and Sancho aren't available, particularly on the right-hand side, a new winger could be a major priority.