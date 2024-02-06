Highlights Manchester United could target young and up-and-coming players like Michael Olise, Benjamin Sesko, and Joshua Zirkzee in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a difficult season under Erik ten Hag and currently lie sixth in the Premier League.

United may need to sell players like Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to comply with profit and sustainability regulations and make room for new signings.

Manchester United could look to sign Michael Olise, Benjamin Sesko, and Joshua Zirkzee during the 2024 summer transfer window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook hints that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could target “young and up-and-coming players” at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign with the Red Devils but hopes that a recent turnaround in results could spark the side to enjoy a productive end to the season.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken over Man Utd as a minority owner. He will take charge of behind-the-scenes football operations when the Premier League ratifies his shareholder status. The 20-time English champions made no signings during the recent winter transfer window and could be saving their budget for another assault on the market in the summer.

Man Utd potentially set for a busy summer transfer window

After a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, ten Hag has no choice but to settle with his squad at Manchester United until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Red Devils have been below-par throughout the campaign and sit sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Meanwhile, the three-time European Cup champions were knocked out of continental football before Christmas after finishing bottom of a Champions League group containing Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

United cannot retain their Carabao Cup title, having been knocked out by last season’s runners-up, Newcastle United, in the round of 16. Still, they remain in the FA Cup, looking to sail into the quarter-finals. However, Man Utd will have hoped to have been challenging at the top of the Premier League and in the latter stages of the Champions League this term and could turn to the summer transfer market to turn their fortunes around next season.

According to The Sun, Manchester City are prepared to battle their local rivals for the signature of Crystal Palace winger Olise and are willing to throw £60m at the Selhurst Park star. However, ten Hag wants to sign the France U21 international as the flagship arrival of the Ratcliffe era at Man Utd. Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in January that Liverpool could move to sign Olise if Mohamed Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

United have also been linked with a move for RB Leipzig centre-forward Sesko. The Red Devils’ chances of signing the 20-year-old have been boosted by Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Hinze revealing that the Slovenian international’s contract contains a €50m (£42m) release clause that can be activated in the summer.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato reports that Bologna striker Zirkzee will leave the club in 2024 and that Manchester United are in pole position to secure his signature. As Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT in January, the Dutchman, valued at €40m (£34m), has already been the subject of a ‘formative approach’ from United.

Michael Olise, Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee - 2023/24 stats Michael Olise (Premier League) Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) Appearances 8(3) 7(10) 20(1) Minutes 755 669 1776 Goals 6 5 8 Assists 3 0 3 Shots per game 2.8 1.3 2.6 Key passes per game 2 0.3 1.4 Dribbles per game 2.5 0.5 1.4 Fouled per game 2.6 0.4 0.8 Overall rating 7.54 6.51 7.10 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 06-02-24

Alex Crook - Man Utd will look at a specific ‘type of profile’ for signings

Crook hints that Manchester United could look to sign younger players who are up-and-coming under the guidance of Ratcliffe. The talkSPORT reporter has named Olise, Sesko and Zirkzee as potential targets for the summer. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“There are a lot of Premier League clubs who’ve looked at Zirkzee, and I think Man Utd are probably one of them. He’s 22, so I guess that fits the type of profile you'll be seeing. I think Arsenal have looked at Zirkzee as well. Olise is a potential target for Man Utd, and maybe someone like Sesko in the summer who, again, fits the age profile and is young and up-and-coming. He wouldn’t be too expensive in terms of wages.”

Man Utd transfer news, including futures of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho

Given that Manchester United are looking at a busy market of spending during the 2024 summer transfer window, the club must also sanction the departures of several players to clear space on the wage bill. As with plenty of top-flight clubs, the Red Devils will be eager to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations until the following calculation.

According to The Daily Star, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr are leading the race to sign Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane. The Middle Eastern giants, where Cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade, are willing to offer the one-time World Cup winner a contract worth up to £50m per year.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reports that Man Utd will seek a fee between £40m-£50m to sell winger Jadon Sancho this summer. The 23-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2023/24 season at Borussia Dortmund after a falling out with ten Hag but is set to return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.