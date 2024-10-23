Manchester United are open to the possibility of Antony leaving the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Ajax are considering a proposal for a temporary deal, one that could potentially reignite the Brazilian’s career after a challenging period at Old Trafford, while other avenues are also set to be explored.

Manchester United are 12th in the Premier League at a time when boss Erik ten Hag is fighting defiantly to prove he can continue to lead the Red Devils forwards. But, at the moment, Antony is not part of the tactician's plans.

Antony's Desire Over Return to Ajax Unclear

Brazilian struggling to find route back into Ten Hag's plans

Antony signed for Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2022 for a fee of £86million from Ajax, where he had played under Ten Hag.

At the time, Antony described the move as “an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world”. He was considered an exciting signing for the Red Devils and arrived as the third-highest transfer in their history, behind Paul Pogba (£93.3million) and Romelu Lukaku (£90million).

Ajax played hardball over the fee for Antony and while Manchester United ended up caving in to their demands, they have not seen the player live up to expectations.

Antony's club-by-club statistics Manchester United Ajax Sao Paulo Appearances 86 82 52 Goals 12 24 6 Assists 5 22 6 Yellow cards 14 6 7 Sent off 0 1 1 Statistics correct as of 23/10/2024

This season, the 24-year-old winger has started just one match - in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley - while he has been limited to two short substitute appearances in the Premier League and another in the Europa League.

There is now speculation surrounding Ajax’s interest in taking him back to the Netherlands. So far, it remains unclear whether Antony would be open to a return to his former club.

The Eredivisie giants could offer the 24-year-old, who is on a contract worth £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford, a chance to regain his form and confidence in a familiar environment if he does show an open mind to such a chance being presented.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has been limited to just 27 minutes of action in the Premier League this season, with him only making eight passes in that time

Red Devils Willing to Sanction Antony Move

Winger could follow similar path to Sancho in bid to reignite career

Sources have told GMS that we have reached a stage where Manchester United are now open to him leaving on loan and that Ajax and others would be considered if it was felt there was a way to help elevate his levels.

It would be seen as a similar situation to when Jadon Sancho - another high-value, under-performing talent - ended up on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season.

Such a move would be seen as a way to raise his value in the transfer market, if it is not convincing enough to get him back in the picture at Old Trafford.

If Antony does leave in January, it could pave the way for Manchester United to add a new forward to their attacking line. The Red Devils are eager to strengthen their frontline for the second half of the campaign but most likely need to clear space in the squad before doing so.

Antony’s departure would provide the opportunity for Manchester United to bring in fresh attacking talent, something the club has been keen on but unable to pursue without freeing up a position.

