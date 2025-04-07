Manchester United are prepared to offload Rasmus Hojlund when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer after he has failed to convince head coach Ruben Amorim that he deserves to be at the forefront of his Old Trafford plans heading into next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils made adjustments to their squad ahead of February's winter deadline, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £30million switch from Lecce, there remains a desire to secure further fresh faces when the opportunity arises in the coming months.

Marcus Rashford could be sold for £40million ahead of next term, thanks to Premier League rivals Aston Villa having an option to turn his loan move into a permanent agreement, but Manchester United are refusing to rule out the possibility of sanctioning more big-name departures as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

Red Devils Entertain Possibility of Hojlund Exit

Denmark international's lack of end product concerning Amorim

Manchester United are open to offers for Hojlund, according to GMS sources, after Amorim has pinpointed the lack of a threat in the final third of the pitch as the most pressing concern ahead of having another chance to make changes to the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

The striker has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a switch worth up to £72million from Atalanta in August 2023, but he has struggled to cause constant problems for opponents and lengthy spells without getting his name on the scoresheet have contributed to his current employers finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United will go into the summer transfer window with a willingness to sell Hojlund, having seen him struggle to make a telling impact in the goalless draw against Manchester City last weekend, but they may face difficulties when it comes to trying to find a viable destination.

The Denmark international still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £85,000-per-week at Old Trafford, meaning the Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to cash in despite entertaining the possibility of sanctioning his departure in the coming months.

Amorim has been keen to give Hojlund game time in an attempt to rediscover his best form, but GMS sources have learned that the Portuguese tactician is running out of patience and is still concerned by a lack of firepower after Manchester United have been unable to find the back of the net since last month's break from domestic action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has been averaging a Premier League goal every 522 minutes this season

Hojlund May Secure Go-Ahead for Loan Spell

Frontman's temporary exit would make room for replacement

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are prepared to look at loan proposals for Hojlund if none of his admirers are in a position to splash the cash as his temporary exit would make room for another centre forward to come in as a direct replacement as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for regular honours.

Although the 22-year-old has previously been described as 'incredible' by Alan Shearer, the Premier League's top goalscorer of all-time, his long-term future at Old Trafford is shrouded in doubt and there are no guarantees that he will still be in his current surroundings by the time next season gets underway.

Manchester United have acknowledged that they will struggle to come close to recouping the money they spent on Hojlund, GMS sources understand, but struggling to build on his form just before the international break has resulted in there being a willingness to part ways if a suitable offer is lodged.

The Red Devils may still have to convince the former Sturm Graz marksman to embark on a fresh challenge because GMS sources recently revealed that he is desperate to stay at Old Trafford and prove his worth instead of moving onto pastures new during the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/04/2025

