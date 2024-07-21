Highlights Manchester United are willing to negotiate a temporary exit for Antony if an option or obligation to turn the switch into a permanent agreement is included.

The Red Devils are keeping their options open after the Brazilian has struggled to make a telling impact since joining from Ajax.

Lille discussed the possibility of making a move for Antony when they held discussions with Manchester United over Leny Yoro.

Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of allowing Antony to seal an initial loan exit from Old Trafford as getting his salary off the wage bill could enable boss Erik ten Hag to bolster his squad with a fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils will head into the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign with additional firepower thanks to landing Joshua Zirkzee in a £36.5million deal from Bologna, resulting in Rasmus Hojlund having stiff competition for a regular starting berth, while they have also succeeded in improving their defensive options.

Leny Yoro has joined Manchester United after a £59million deal was negotiated with Lille, but new sporting director Dan Ashworth is working closely with ten Hag to sanction further incomings and outgoings as the August 30 deadline and an opening Premier League clash against Fulham edge closer.

Red Devils Keeping Options Open Over Antony's Future

Ten Hag willing to consider temporary exit for Brazilian

Manchester United are willing to offload Antony in an initial loan deal which includes an option or obligation to make a permanent switch, according to GMS sources, after they have made the crucial decision to keep their options open during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The winger has struggled to make a telling impact since completing a £86million move from Ajax in September 2022, resulting in the Red Devils seriously contemplating whether it is the right time to allow him to embark on a fresh challenge and attempt to rediscover his best form.

GMS sources have been informed that Antony's future is more open than ever, having only found the back of the net once in the Premier League last season, and a temporary exit may be on the cards if there is potential for him to leave Old Trafford permanently for a significant fee.

Antony's statistics at Manchester United compared to his time on Ajax's books Manchester United Ajax Appearances 82 82 Goals 11 24 Assists 5 22 Yellow cards 14 6 Sent off 0 1 Statistics correct as of 21/07/2024

Although the Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position ahead of suitors potentially heading to the negotiating table as the 15-cap Brazil international still has three years remaining on his £200,000-per-week contract, his departure would have a positive impact on the wage bill.

Manchester United would hand Antony the opportunity to work his way back into the forefront of ten Hag's plans if he does not move onto pastures new ahead of the transfer window's closure, GMS sources have learned, but the Dutch tactician is adamant that he needs to demonstrate that he warrants greater amounts of game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony registered eight shots during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Burnley in April, which was double his next highest amount in a single Premier League outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Lille Discussed Possibility of Landing Antony

Ligue 1 outfit showed interest during Yoro negotiations

GMS sources have been told that Lille is a potential destination for Antony as his name cropped up when negotiations were held over Yoro, and the Ligue 1 outfit would be interested in offering a route out of Old Trafford if a deal which suits their needs and financial position can be agreed in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old was not involved in Manchester United's pre-season friendly win over Rangers on Saturday due to failing to reach full fitness despite being involved in training since members of the squad returned to Carrington, while there is a serious possibility that he has already made his final competitive appearance for the club.

Although ten Hag is not looking to acquire a fresh attacking option in the aftermath of sanctioning Mason Greenwood's move to Marseille last week, GMS sources understand that getting a big chunk of Antony's salary off the wage bill by negotiating a loan or permanent exit could alter the former Ajax head coach's stance.

GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are also open to selling Jadon Sancho if an offer which meets their demands is tabled, despite repairing his relationship with ten Hag, meaning the options on the flanks could be seriously impacted during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored