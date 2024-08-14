Manchester United are expecting a host of intermediaries and agents to push left-backs in their direction after boss Erik ten Hag has been forced into a U-turn over his Old Trafford transfer plans thanks to Luke Shaw being set to miss the opening stages of the new Premier League campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have bolstered their backline a matter of days before taking on Fulham, with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui sealing their respective arrivals in a £60million double deal from Bayern Munich as sporting director Dan Ashworth continues leading the recruitment drive.

But Shaw has returned to the treatment table alongside teenage central defender Leny Yoro, who joined from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in a switch worth up to £58.9million last month, resulting in Manchester United scouring the market for cover as the fast-approaching August 30 deadline edges closer.

Shaw Blow Could Force Ten Hag into Market

England international in line to miss three Premier League clashes

Ten Hag is on course to become more open to recruiting a left-back if a good opportunity arises during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, as Shaw's fresh setback has forced the Dutch tactician into a rethink as Manchester United aim to bounce back from missing out on securing silverware in the Community Shield.

The England international has sustained a calf injury, ruling him out of Premier League clashes against Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and arch-rivals Liverpool, and the Red Devils are in serious danger of being left short of options if they do not dip into the transfer market for a short-term replacement.

Moves for free agents Mario Hermoso and Marcos Alonso have been contemplated, having left Atletico Madrid and Barcelona respectively, and GMS sources have been informed that a large number of intermediaries and agents are poised to contact Manchester United regarding clients who would be open to heading to Old Trafford.

Mario Hermoso's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his club career compared to Marcos Alonso Mario Hermoso Marcos Alonso Pass completion percentage 83.5 81.0 Clearances 3.93 2.56 Tackles 1.32 1.75 Interceptions 1.13 1.37 Shot-creating actions 1.10 2.69 Key passes 0.37 1.25 Statistics correct as of 14/08/2024

Mazraoui could provide cover during the early stages of his Red Devils career, thanks to being deployed on the left-hand side of the backline 10 times during his spells with Bayern Munich and Ajax, and ten Hag has also turned to Diogo Dalot when he has been unable to call upon Shaw or Tyrell Malacia.

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United have been thinking more deeply about whether they are able to cope with their first-choice left-back missing extensive spells of the season, having also been restricted to 15 outings last term, and they are entertaining the possibility of taking advantage of the summer window remaining open.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has missed 273 matches over the course of his senior career due to various injuries and illness

Red Devils Seeking Temporary Left-Back Fix

Premier League giants searching for great value acquisition

Ten Hag will only add another left-back to the wage bill if there is great value, GMS sources have been told, and it is likely that Manchester United are just seeking a temporary solution before attempting to find a long-term fix for what has become a problem position when they put fresh transfer plans in place in 12 months' time.

Shaw will only have two years remaining on his Old Trafford contract - which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered - at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and his ongoing injury problems have resulted in the Red Devils mulling over whether they should eventually recruit a more reliable presence.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that Manchester United acquiring a left-back cannot be ruled out as Malacia's inability to make a single appearance last season raised an issue despite performing admirably during the early stages of his spell at Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt