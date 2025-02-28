As a disappointing season rolls on, Manchester United face a crucial summer transfer window with a focus on addressing one of their most pressing needs - finding a reliable striker.

Now, as the frontrunner to become the Red Devils' new No.9, our sources are indicating that Victor Osimhen is being studied for more than just his goalscoring prowess.

With Manchester United's ambitions of returning to the top of English football, it is clear that their attacking line requires a significant upgrade, and Galatasaray loanee Osimhen is emerging as the man they dream of as head coach Ruben Amorim seeks fresh firepower ahead of his first full campaign at the Old Trafford helm.

Red Devils Look at Osimhen Motivation Levels

Loan move resulted in desire to monitor commitment to cause

Osimhen is a player that Manchester United were previously eyeing before they opted for Rasmus Hojlund. The Nigeria international, who has previously lit up Serie A with Napoli and led them to a Scudetto, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top frontmen.

When the Red Devils last went for him, Napoli were demanding a hefty fee, with his price tag over £100million - a figure that proved prohibitive for the Premier League giants' budget.

However, as Osimhen now spends time on loan at Galatasaray, his valuation has dropped. This summer, he looks much more attainable. At 26, he is in the prime of his career and his best years could still be ahead of him.

That is a tantalising prospect for Manchester United, a club desperate for a forward who can not only score goals but also serve as the trusted focal point of their attack.

While other options like Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap - of Ipswich Town - are admired, neither boast the pedigree and proven record that Osimhen does.

Although his on-field talent is undoubted, Manchester United have been taking a deeper look at the forward’s motivation levels, especially following his move to Galatasaray.

Having joined the Turkish side on a temporary basis, the Red Devils have been keeping close tabs on his performances, not just for his ability to score goals - he has 20 from 27 games this season - but his commitment to the cause.

For Manchester United, the key is to ensure Osimhen’s fire still burns brightly. They need a striker for big occasions - but also for the dig-deep moments against teams they are supposed to beat, but that have been holding them back.

We understand observers working on behalf of the club have been keen to ensure that Osimhen remains fully engaged, high-energy and ready to make an impact, should he make the switch to Old Trafford. It is understood the reports have reflected him in a positive light to this point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has been averaging a goal every 99 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig this season

Osimhen's Arrival Would Have Hojlund Impact

Reservations remain over whether Dane is at needed level

The knock-on of such a signing would impact Hojlund, whose season has not gone so well. While there are clear signs of potential, there are also reservations about whether he is truly at the level needed for a club of Manchester United’s stature.

The £72million they paid for him now seems somewhat inflated, and it is becoming increasingly likely that the Denmark international's future at Old Trafford is in some doubt.

As we recently revealed, Manchester United may look to move Hojlund on during the summer transfer window - and Serie A clubs in particular will have some interest in his services. However, any potential sale will depend on the offer on the table.

If the Red Devils do opt to sell, it is expected that his value could be around half of what they initially paid. Otherwise, a loan move or keeping him as a squad player will have to be weighed up.

Manchester United’s forward line could see significant changes over the summer, with Marcus Rashford expected to be sold. This would free up funds for a major attacking signing, and with Rashford’s departure, they would be able to find a new figure for the attack.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Could Hijack Newcastle Move' for £30m Star in Summer Manchester United could leave Newcastle United frustrated by attempting to win the race for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford

Osimhen Could Benefit if Cunha Also Joins

Wolves talisman pinpointed as potential summer recruit

Additionally, Alejandro Garnacho's future is still uncertain, and his next steps could be influenced by the incoming transfers and Manchester United’s overall strategy. We have revealed how Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Matheus Cunha has emerged as a potential target, especially if Rashford and Garnacho are moved on early in the transfer window. The Brazilian offers versatility in attack and could complement Osimhen.

One player whose future is becoming less uncertain is Joshua Zirkzee. The forward, who has been on the fringes at Old Trafford, is expected to remain at the club for the time being. His development has been steady, but it appears he will continue as part of Amorim's squad for the 2025/26 season, providing depth in attack.

All signs point to Manchester United being in need of a significant level-up. This season has been a harsh reminder that the club cannot afford to stand still - especially with the gulf between them and their traditional rivals growing ever wider.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/02/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.