Manchester United are entering 'formal talks' with Leece for Patrick Dorgu, and Fabrizio Romano has indicated the Dane is keen to join the Premier League club.

Dorgu ticks all the boxes for Ruben Amorim, who is desperate to sign a new left wing-back. Luke Shaw continues to endure recurring injury issues while Amorim hasn't been convinced by Tyrell Malacia since the Dutchman returned from a long-term injury.

Diogo Dalot has been used as a makeshift wing-back, but he doesn't have the pace desired for such a role. The Portuguese defender is also a right-back and looks uncomfortable stuck out on the left.

Romano: Dorgu Wants Manchester United Move

Talks To Take Place Over Danish Starlet

Romano gave an update on Manchester United's interest in Dorgu and confirmed that the club are set to hold negotiations with Leece. He explained on X:

"Manchester United are set to open formal talks with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu, no bid has been sent so far. As exclusively revealed two weeks ago, he’s high on Man United list as Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are both considered too expensive. "Dorgu, 100% keen on the move."

Patrick Dorgu Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 1 Accurate Long Balls 1.4 (50%) Accurate Crosses 0.5 (25%) Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 4.7 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (35%) Ground Duels Won 5.3 (51%)

The "absolutely incredible" Dorgu is a 20-year-old wing-back whose versatility has been on display throughout the Serie A campaign. He's played on both wings, at wing-back and further forward. The four-cap Denmark international has bagged three goals and one assist in 20 games and boasts a massive engine room.

Nuno Mendes was on United's shortlist, and there was talk of Amorim eyeing a reunion with his former Sporting CP wing-back. Recent reports suggest Luis Enrique has convinced Mendes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and sign a contract extension.

Milos Kerkez was also admired amid an impressive season at the Vitality. GIVEMESPORT sources learned that Bournemouth were going to 'play hardball' over the Hungarian left-back.

Manchester United will grow confident over a deal for Dorgu - who has been described as being "perfect" for Amorim's system - given the player wants to make the move to Old Trafford. He has four years left on his contract with Leece and the Red Devils hope to spend €25 million-30 million (£21.1 million-25 million), per Ben Jacobs.

