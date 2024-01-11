Highlights Manchester United are among a host of clubs mulling over whether to take advantage of the release clause written into Paulo Dybala's Roma contract.

The Red Devils could land the World Cup winner for as little as £10.3million if they make their move in the coming days.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has warned that Dybala's wage expectations could be a major sticking point.

Manchester United could be put off making a move for Paulo Dybala due to the Roma star boasting a 'really big salary', and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why boss Erik ten Hag should turn his attentions elsewhere as he seeks Old Trafford reinforcements.

Although the Red Devils spent close to £175million as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana were signed during the summer, they are still waiting to make their first acquisition since the winter window opened at the turn of the year.

Jadon Sancho completed his loan move to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, allowing Manchester United to pocket a £3.4million fee after he had been frozen out by ten Hag, and there is likely to be more activity ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Red Devils in hunt to land Dybala

Manchester United have joined the race to land Dybala after it has emerged that he has a release clause written into his Roma contract, according to Spanish sources, but they are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid.

The report suggests that ten Hag feels the Argentina international, who has racked up 12 goal contributions over the course of 18 appearances this season, fits the bill after scouring the market for an attacker who can relieve some of the pressure currently on Hojlund's shoulders.

Paulo Dybala's senior club career in numbers Appearances 461 Goals 169 Assists 78 Yellow cards 39 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 11/1/2024

But Manchester United will have to move quickly if they want to secure Dybala's services for a cut-price fee as it is understood that his £10.3million release clause is only valid until January 15, before becoming active again on July 1.

Although transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the World Cup winner would be a 'mouthwatering' signing as the Red Devils look to turn their season around, he warned that similar deals have not paid off in the past.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Dybala and also attempted to swoop in while he was still on Juventus' books, with discussions taking place over a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but he opted to remain in Serie A after his representatives flew in for discussions.

There is plenty of uncertainty shrouded around Dybala's long-term future as he has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, which allows him to pocket £137,000-per-week, meaning Roma are running out of time to recoup some cash.

But, with there being only a matter of days for admirers to activate the 30-year-old's release clause, numerous Premier League clubs have been put on red alert as they aim to boost their chances of reaching their targets during the second half of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano - Man United having to consider hefty wages despite release clause option

Romano believes Manchester United and other Premier League sides have stopped short of triggering Dybala's release clause as there are fears that meeting his wage demands would result in them being at risk of breaching financial regulations.

The Italian journalist feels ten Hag would struggle to get the best out of the South American as he would not necessarily fit into his preferred system, meaning he may be better off focusing on alternative targets ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Paulo Dybala has a really, really big salary. Many clubs are tempted by the possibility, but his salary is also an important part of the story for someone who is a super technical player. "You have to find the right position for him. For example, at Roma, he is perfect to play next to Romelu Lukaku, but he is probably not exactly what Manchester United need in their system. I think that is why the situation is still a bit quiet when it comes to Paulo Dybala."

Martial rejects advances from admirers

Anthony Martial has snubbed approaches from Marseille, Fenerbahce and Saudi Pro League sides, according to The Athletic, and has set his sights on remaining on Manchester United's books for the remainder of the campaign.

The report suggests the Frenchman, who rubber-stamped a switch worth up to £58million from Monaco in 2015, is not looking to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor despite the Red Devils having no intention of triggering a 12-month extension written into his Old Trafford deal.

Martial's stance will come as a blow for Manchester United as it means they will not recoup any cash by sanctioning his exit ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, which comes after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag has been willing to consider offers.

Fenerbahce attempted to steal a march on other admirers by launching an opening bid worth close to £7million earlier this month, resulting in ongoing negotiations with the Red Devils, but they have been left frustrated in their pursuit of the striker.

Although Martial has also been identified as a target for Inter Milan, they are prioritising a move for Porto marksman Mehdi Taremi and it appears that he is willing to see out the final six months of his Manchester United contract.