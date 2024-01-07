Highlights Manchester United have been alerted to the possibility of being able to trigger a cut-price release clause written into Paulo Dybala's Roma contract.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag feels the Argentina international could be the missing piece of the jigsaw in the attacking third of the pitch.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Dybala would be an exciting addition to Manchester United's squad despite his acquisition coming at a risk.

Manchester United target Paulo Dybala would be a 'mouthwatering' signing for Erik ten Hag's side as the Roma star is 'one of the best of his generation', but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why a switch to Old Trafford may not pay off.

Having broken an unwanted record by completing their worst Champions League campaign of all-time as they crashed out after only claiming four points from six group stage clashes, the Red Devils have the opportunity to bolster their squad ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

Manchester United have wasted no time in attempting to reshape their squad, with Donny van de Beek joining Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on an initial loan which includes a £9.5million buy option, and ten Hag will be keen to draft in reinforcements.

Red Devils handed opportunity to pounce for Dybala

Manchester United are among a quintet of clubs looking to lure Dybala away from Roma, according to Spanish sources, after it has emerged that sides outside of Italy are able to trigger a release clause worth close to £11million during the remainder of the transfer window.

The report suggests ten Hag is eager to beat the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid to the Argentina international - who has racked up 10 goal contributions in 15 appearances this season - because his adaptability has led to confidence that he could be the missing piece of the jigsaw as the Red Devils aim to become more of an attacking threat.

Paulo Dybala's senior club career in numbers Appearances 458 Goals 167 Assists 78 Yellow cards 39 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 3/1/2024

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Dybala and also attempted to swoop in while he was still on Juventus' books, with talks taking place over a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but he opted to remain in Serie A after his representatives flew in for discussions.

Although Sunday Mirror reporter Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 2022 World Cup winner's arrival at Old Trafford would excite large sections of the Red Devils' fanbase when he was linked last season, he warned that inconsistent performances should be a concern for ten Hag.

There is uncertainty over where Dybala's long-term future lies as he has entered the final 18 months of his £137,000-per-week Roma contract, but it appears that Manchester United could still be frustrated in their attempts to acquire his services.

That is because Italian media outlet Calciomercato, via Roma Press, have revealed the attacker is hopeful of being offered a new deal as he is keen to remain at the Stadio Olimpico despite being the subject of widespread interest.

Although Jones believes Dybala would be a big-name addition to ten Hag's squad, he has warned that Manchester United would be taking a major risk by handing him the chance to head to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The respected journalist feels the 30-year-old has been guilty of failing to reach his potential, leading to concerns that he would follow in the footsteps of other marquee acquisitions who have been unable to meet lofty expectations at Old Trafford.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We've talked about Dybala coming to the Premier League for years. I resigned myself to the fact that he is never actually going to come last year, yet here we are talking about him again. "I just feel like it is a big risk to sign Dybala because there always seems to be something that holds him back from fully fulfilling his potential. He is a fantastic footballer - in terms of talent, he is one of the best of his generation - so signing him would be mouthwatering. There is no doubt about it. "But Manchester United have signed players like this before, and it hasn't worked out. I'd be very careful about targeting somebody like this because the expectations will be so high, and it will be extremely difficult for him to meet them."

Dortmund poised to hand Sancho an Old Trafford escape route

Borussia Dortmund are actively working on a loan deal which would see Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho return to Signal Iduna Park, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and all parties are looking to find a quickfire resolution.

The reputable journalist suggests the winger, who has been left out in the cold since claiming he had been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being overlooked for the September defeat to Arsenal, is eager to seal a return to the Bundesliga giants as he attempts to get his career back on track.

It is understood that Dortmund have made progress in their bid to reach a compromise with Manchester United, leading to confidence that he will fly to Germany later this week if his current employers agree to continue paying some of his salary.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old's representatives are attempting to force a move away from Old Trafford after his relationship with Red Devils chief ten Hag has deteriorated since his public outburst.

Sealing a temporary move back to Dortmund would result in Sancho returning to familiar surroundings just two-and-a-half years after he left to join Manchester United in a £73million deal, but the big-money switch has not paid off.