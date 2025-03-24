Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of landing Felix Nmecha if they can stretch their budget after the Borussia Dortmund has been earmarked as a possible signing by members of the Old Trafford recruitment department as the summer transfer window edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is hopeful that Aston Villa will take advantage of the opportunity to trigger a £40million option to buy Marcus Rashford when his loan spell in the Midlands comes to an end at the season's climax as it would result in there being a welcome cash injection.

Further funds are expected to be accrued from Chelsea, unless they pay a £5million penalty fee to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United in the coming months, and plans are being put in place to bolster the squad after finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League for extensive spells of the campaign.

Red Devils Begin Showing Interest in Nmecha

Central midfielder will not come cheap due to contract situation

Manchester United have pinpointed Nmecha as an intriguing potential signing after starting to show interest in luring him away from Borussia Dortmund, according to GMS sources, but they are not in a position to rush into striking a deal until they have boosted their funds by offloading high-earners.

Although the Red Devils' financial limitations have resulted in them stopping short of entering discussions with the central midfielder or his current employers to discover the possibility of being able to land him when the transfer window reopens, they will continue keeping tabs on his situation during the remainder of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United's recruitment team have earmarked Nmecha as an option to be acquired after being tasked by Amorim to bolster the squad when the next opportunity arises, but there is an awareness that it would take a bid worth more than £40million to tempt Borussia Dortmund into cashing in.

The Red Devils' pursuit is complicated due to the Bundesliga heavyweights being in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to lower their demands as the Germany international still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £100,000-per-week.

Manchester United are planning to spend the majority of their transfer budget on bringing in a new first-choice striker after they have lacked firepower throughout the season, GMS sources have learned, but an eventual attempt to recruit Nmecha has not been discounted as Amorim prepares for his first full campaign at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Felix Nmecha won two ground duels during his most recent Bundesliga outing, which came in Borussia Dortmund's draw with Werder Bremen in January

Nmecha Arrival May be Impacted by Casemiro

Funds need to be raised through outgoings to move for 24-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's hopes of signing Nmecha could rest on whether they are able to find a buyer for Casemiro as they are unlikely to put the necessary funds towards strengthening their options in the middle of the park unless they oversee big-name departures to ease the strain on their wage bill.

Although the Red Devils admire the 24-year-old, who has been described by Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl as 'gifted', it has been acknowledged behind the scenes that they need to ensure they bring in a centre forward capable of spearheading them to the next level before attempting to improve other positions.

There is some scepticism over whether Manchester United will get themselves into a financial situation where they are able to tie up a deal for Nmecha in the summer, GMS sources understand, but they remain interested and are open-minded over pouncing if they are able to make their budget stretch.

The Red Devils' plans for the transfer window have not been going to plan, as GMS sources recently revealed they were stunned to be beaten to the signing of Geovany Quenda when Chelsea agreed terms with Sporting, but they are contemplating whether to raid Borussia Dortmund in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/03/2025

