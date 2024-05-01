Highlights Manchester United are waiting to discover whether Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will move onto pastures new before making a final decision on summer plans.

The midfield duo have gained overseas interest after it has emerged that the Red Devils are seriously considering cashing in.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Manchester United are also keen to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season.

Manchester United could look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park if Casemiro and Christian Eriksen seal their Old Trafford departures in the summer, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that 'top targets' have not been identified.

There is plenty of uncertainty heading into the final weeks of the campaign as new technical director Jason Wilcox is assessing whether boss Erik ten Hag should remain in the dugout after being on the brink of missing out on leading the Red Devils to Champions League qualification.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been overseeing football operations since completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United in February, following complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and his fresh investment will boost the Premier League giants in their attempts to improve their squad ahead of next season.

Eriksen and Casemiro Attracting Overseas Interest

Manchester United will allow Christian Eriksen to embark on a fresh challenge if they succeed in securing a fee for his services, according to ESPN, and the Denmark international has attracted interest from sides competing in Turkey's Super Lig ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The report suggests that fellow midfielder Casemiro, who is the Red Devils' highest-earner thanks to being on a contract worth £350,000-per-week, is also on the radar of big-spending Saudi Pro League sides and could depart as his current employers are aiming to generate cash before drafting in reinforcements.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, respected journalist Steve Bates recently confirmed that the Brazilian is unlikely to be on Manchester United's books next season as discussions have already been held over his future behind the scenes, with Ratcliffe keen to employ a different recruitment strategy instead of signing big-names coming into the final years of their career.

Casemiro's record at Manchester United compared to Christian Eriksen Casemiro Christian Eriksen Appearances 79 68 Goals 12 3 Assists 9 12 Yellow cards 20 4 Sent off 3 0 Statistics correct as of 01/05/2024

Eriksen is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £150,000-per-week agreement, resulting in the Red Devils being in a weak negotiating position and at serious risk of seeing the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman walk away from Old Trafford as a free agent if they fail to cash in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has only registered more than one shot on three occasions in the Premier League this season, while he has found the back of the net once

Fabrizio Romano - Ratcliffe Wants Duo to Decide Future Before Splashing Cash

Although Romano understands that Manchester United have stopped short of pinpointing their leading transfer targets despite the opening of the summer window being a matter of weeks away, they are desperate to bolster their options at the heart of the backline and are seeking a new left-back.

The Italian journalist is aware that the futures of Casemiro and Eriksen will determine whether Ratcliffe puts money towards the Red Devils' midfield being reshaped as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign, with the duo still unaware of where they will be plying their trade in the coming months.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United have not yet decided who their top targets are, but there is already an idea of the players they want to sign. "For example, I can see Manchester United being busy bringing in at least one centre-back, but there might be two. It depends on the opportunities. "Left-back is another position they want to cover because they have had too many injuries in that position this season. Manchester United will invest in a new left-back. "In midfield, it will depend on what happens with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Those two positions will be important to understand what Manchester United will do in midfield."

Rashford Expected to Remain at Old Trafford

Manchester United are not expecting any interested parties to meet their £70million demands for Marcus Rashford, according to ESPN, resulting in it being increasingly likely that the academy graduate will still be among the options at Old Trafford heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are not actively looking to offload the England international, who still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to bag £300,000-per-week, but they would consider any bids which match their expectations due to their current financial position.

