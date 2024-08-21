Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made a significant U-turn and decided to push back his plans to lure a new left-back to Old Trafford until the transfer window reopens in January instead of diving into the market ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils got their Premier League campaign off to a promising start as they sealed a 1-0 win over Fulham last week, and they have not been afraid to spend big on defensive reinforcements as a double deal worth close to £60million was struck with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Although the early stages of Leny Yoro's Manchester United career have not gone to plan, with him facing a number of months on the treatment table thanks to suffering a fractured metatarsal during pre-season, sporting director Dan Ashworth has been urged not to prioritise securing a fresh option on the left-hand side of the backline.

Ten Hag Poised to Reassess Options in 2025

Red Devils resisting temptation to secure cover after Shaw injury

Ten Hag is leaning towards resisting the temptation to sign a new left-back before the transfer window slams shut, according to GMS sources, and the Dutch tactician is strongly considering whether to only entertain bolstering his options if it is still a problem position for Manchester United at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils have been forced to contend with being unable to call upon Luke Shaw during the early stages of the campaign as he sustained a calf injury, ruling him out of this weekend's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion and a clash against arch-rivals Liverpool before the international break.

But GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have failed to uncover a great value signing when they have looked for a short-term fix, meaning that Diogo Dalot and Mazraoui are in line to continue filling in for the 29-year-old, who has been at Old Trafford since completing a £30million switch from Southampton a decade ago.

Diogo Dalot's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his career compared to Noussair Mazraoui Diogo Dalot Noussair Mazraoui Pass completion percentage 78.3 83.9 Ball recoveries 6.01 6.02 Clearances 2.93 1.92 Tackles 2.41 2.51 Interceptions 1.36 0.98 Blocks 1.23 1.09 Statistics correct as of 21/08/2024

Tyrell Malacia has also remained on the sidelines at the same time as Shaw entering the final three years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week when bonuses are activated, and his worrying injury record resulted in the Red Devils contemplating whether to recruit a replacement.

But the England international is on the road to recovery after his latest setback and, as a result, GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are confident they can get through the first half of the season with Dalot and Mazraoui featuring on the left-hand side of their defence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Injuries forced Luke Shaw to miss 34 matches in all competitions last season, with him remaining out of action for a combined total of 205 days

Mazraoui was Recruited to Provide Back-Up

Summer signing capable of being deployed at left-back

GMS sources have learned that Manchester United were eager to sign Mazraoui due to being aware that he is capable of being a back-up left-back, despite preferring to operate on the opposite side, and he could fill the void left by Shaw as ten Hag is desperate to deploy Dalot in his favoured position instead of remaining in the same role as he was handed against Fulham.

The Red Devils have made acquiring a new defensive midfielder their top priority, with them in negotiations over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, and it is understood that the Uruguayan is on course to become the Premier League giants' final signing of the transfer window.

But ten Hag's decision to veer away from landing a fresh left-back option is a significant twist as GMS sources recently revealed that the former Ajax head coach had become more open to pouncing if a good opportunity arose when a large number of intermediaries and agents were poised to contact Manchester United to offer their clients' services.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt