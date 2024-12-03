Manchester United are being linked with a tug-of-war battle with across-town neighbours Manchester City for Swedish scoring sensation Viktor Gyokeres.

The links to Sporting’s 24-goal frontman keep cropping up and the latest rumours of a tussle between the Red Devils and the Sky Blues makes for a tasty headline.

There is definitely scope for both clubs to chase Gyokeres but, for now, it is worth limiting expectations on such a transfer as both clubs are playing down the latest speculation.

Gyokeres Unlikely to Complete January Move

Hefty release clause complicating matters for suitors

A January move for Gyokeres continues to seem unlikely because of the £85million release clause figure that would need to be met for a deal to open up.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with him too, but the level of spending this winter is not expected to reach such levels, and Sporting remain expectant that they will not have to deal with losing their star man until the end of the season.

Manchester United are not prioritising a new forward at this stage, but if a moment arrives when one of their current attackers leave, things might open up a bit more.

At the moment, Antony would seem the most likely high-earning departure. Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a transfer to Juventus, but our understanding at GIVEMESPORT is that such a deal is not being considered from a Red Devils perspective because head coach Ruben Amorim intends to keep working with him.

Red Devils to Continue Pursuing Branthwaite

Amorim aware of ongoing interest in Everton central defender

High-profile transfer links will continue into the new year for Manchester United though, and Amorim has been made aware of their continued interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, if the boss feels he is to be a good fit.

Branthwaite was on the receiving end of the Red Devils' 4-0 win over Everton and diverted one of the goals into his own net. In early talks around Amorim’s appointment, he was told about their interest in Branthwaite and that there was still interest in going for him if he fitted into his plans.

Manchester United agreed personal terms with the Toffees defender last summer, but never managed to conclude transfer negotiations. Sporting director Dan Ashworth is believed to be one of the most keen admirers of the player, and the Red Devils' recruitment team are open to making another move in the future.

It was brought up in talks when they were replacing Erik ten Hag. Amorim knew at that stage he would be implementing his back-three tactics and told them recruitment plans could be maintained in terms of tracking Branthwaite.

Everton have been trying to tie him down to a new contract amid the speculation, but since then there has been further interest too, with Liverpool keeping an eye on him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite completed 94 per cent of his passes and won four ground duels as Everton suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend

Diallo Edging Closer to Signing New Contract

New role has allowed 22-year-old to shine at Old Trafford

One man who is already part of the furniture at Old Trafford is Amad Diallo - who is on the verge of a new contract announcement. An early star of the Amorim era, there will be plans put in place to make sure he continues to shine as one of the team’s most dangerous players.

The 22-year-old has impressed from the right flank - registering three assists from his first two Premier League outings under Amorim, and playing a full 90 minutes in both the Ipswich Town and Everton matches.

Some fans will fear that he will soon be targeted by opponents to ensure he cannot have such continued output from his new role, but Amorim is believed to already have other plans for such a scenario.

Sources have told GMS that he is also admired as an attacking midfield player that could be deployed in one of the more central roles supporting the striker, and it would not be a surprise to see Amorim implement this as soon as he has more of his squad fully utilised in their understanding of roles.

Diogo Dalot is an obvious candidate to play on the right side longer-term and that will become more of an option once Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia return to full match fitness, while Manchester United could look to sign someone for the role in January.

Related Exclusive: £60m Star 'Could Become Key Figure' Under Amorim at Man Utd Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has an opportunity to work his way into head coach Ruben Amorim's preferred starting line-up

Fresh Uncertainty Looms Over Dalot's Future

Dalot is hugely admired at Old Trafford, but suddenly there is fresh uncertainty about him staying, amid new links to Real Madrid. The potential of last season's Champions League winners making a move for Dalot has actually been on the card for months, as we revealed in September that he was being eyed by the Spanish giants in case they could not land Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Such a move could yet be tried out, but Manchester United have had confidence, as well as a determination, to ensure he is not a player they lose.

There is a refreshing feel about the start Amorim has made to life in Manchester, and one of the most noticeable changes at Old Trafford is the change in player attitude. Since Amorim came into the club, there has been a huge uplift in mood across the squad and sources say that has been the case behind the scenes at their training base as well.

GMS understands that the way Amorim has been speaking to the players openly and directly has been welcomed but, beyond that, he is also making a case with every player to understand their game and explain to them how their full potential can be unlocked.

Player body language is improving as much as performances and, while there is an acceptance that Manchester United’s form will still suffer dips as they become accustomed to the new methods, there is a firm belief in the messages he is putting across.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/12/2024