Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has wasted no time in making plans to welcome additional firepower to Old Trafford ahead of next season and has set his sights on making a move for Victor Osimhen when he returns to Napoli following a loan spell with Galatasaray, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils bolstered their squad ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut last week, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, there remains an appetite to make further alterations when the next opportunity arises.

Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Manchester United before the current campaign got underway, when a £36.5million fee was agreed with Bologna, and the Premier League giants are threatening to raid the Italian top flight again when they go in search of a new first-choice centre forward in the coming months.

Red Devils Ready to Up Ante for Osimhen Deal

Plans being made to open negotiations for Nigeria international

Manchester United are plotting a summer bid for Osimhen, according to GMS sources, after Amorim and members of the Old Trafford hierarchy have pinpointed the Nigeria international as a proven goalscorer who is capable of revolutionising their side by making them more potent in the final third of the pitch.

The striker, who has been described as 'world-class' by former Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho, is on course to be available when the transfer window reopens for business as it has been made clear that he has no future at parent club Napoli after he attempted to force a permanent move last year.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have begun making plans to hold negotiations over Osimhen, who has been in prolific form during his time in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray, despite an awareness that he will have a lucrative price tag and seek a pay package which would push their revised wage structure to the limit.

The release clause written into the 26-year-old's Napoli contract is set to drop to in the region of £63million ahead of next season, highlighting the Serie A title-chasers' desire to offload him, but that will still be a significant obstacle for the Red Devils to overcome as they aim to get the deal over the line.

Manchester United are planning to make a final decision on whether to entertain cashing in on current attacking options Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund towards the end of the campaign, GMS sources have learned, but Osimhen is firmly on their radar as they look to make stark improvements after finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen has been averaging a goal every 100 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig this season

Amorim Facing Competition to Land Osimhen

Juventus also intending to keep tabs on marksman's situation

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are in danger of facing serious competition from Juventus as, despite completing the loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain in January, they are scouring the market for long-term alternative options and intending to keep tabs on Osimhen while they plan to overhaul their attack.

Although the former Lille marksman showed an eagerness to join the Red Devils during the winter transfer window, which will come as a major boost in their attempts to win the race for an agreement ahead of next season, their lowly position in the Premier League could significantly complicate matters.

Osimhen is expected to have the opportunity to feature in the Champions League among his top priorities when he makes a final decision over his future, GMS sources understand, and that could count against Manchester United as Juventus currently have a better chance of booking their place in Europe's elite club competition ahead of next term.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Serie A title-winner and Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres are top of the Red Devils' wishlist amid growing confidence that they will recruit a new marksman in the summer, while they have also been keeping an eye on Ipswich Town talisman Liam Delap as a potentially cheaper option.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/02/2025