Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been forced into a rethink over his recruitment plans and is tempted to dive into the market for a striker during the final stages of the winter transfer window if he succeeds in quickly strengthening his left wing-back and midfield options, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash in the summer, with teenage defender Leny Yoro being the most expensive arrival thanks to sealing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille, they have found themselves just eight points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

A Boxing Day defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers was Manchester United's latest setback, with captain Bruno Fernandes picking up his third red card of the season at Molineux, and Amorim is desperate to bolster the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks.

Amorim Open to Recruiting Further Firepower

Portuguese tactician entertaining possibility of last-minute swoop

Amorim has made a significant U-turn a matter of days before having the opportunity to enter negotiations for targets, according to GMS sources, as he is entertaining the possibility of striking a late deal to bring in a new forward if he has already lured a left wing-back and midfielder to Manchester United earlier in the winter transfer window.

Although the Red Devils forked out £36.5million in order to land Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in July, they have not been among the Premier League's most potent sides and have found the back of the net fewer times than 18th-placed Leicester City, highlighting their lack of end product despite INEOS' desire to challenge for silverware.

Amorim is prioritising the acquisition of a left wing-back and wants to add further depth in the middle of the park, but GMS sources have been informed that the Portuguese tactician is prepared to explore the market for further firepower if there is room in the budget after struggling to oversee an upturn in form at Manchester United.

Having seen Marcus Rashford confirm that he is seeking a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, the Red Devils are at risk of only having Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund as their senior strikers if he departs and they are unable to do business ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3.

Amorim has been surprised to learn just how much Manchester United have spent on attackers as they look to return to challenging for the top flight title, GMS sources have learned, given the lack of reliable quality he has had at his disposal since being installed as Ten Hag's successor last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's four wins under Ruben Amorim has seen the head coach take his tally of victories to 182 since his managerial career got underway

Zirkzee Unlikely to Complete Mid-Season Exit

Red Devils' recruitment drive will not impact Dutchman's future

GMS sources have been told that Zirkzee is unlikely to seal a mid-season exit from Old Trafford despite Manchester United being in the market to bring in another marksman as a third winter arrival after swooping in for a left wing-back and midfielder, meaning he is facing a battle for regular game time during the second half of the campaign.

The Netherlands international penned a five-year contract which allows him to pocket £105,000-per-week when he completed his move in the summer, but he has struggled to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet after needing time to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony's potential exits could allow Manchester United to make a significant signing to compete with Zirkzee, GMS sources understand, as figures previously downplayed the chances of landing a potent goalscorer because of the finances required and a new left wing-back being at the top of Amorim's shortlist.

The Red Devils are working to complete a quick deal for a Luke Shaw replacement, GMS sources recently revealed, and they will turn their attentions towards making a last-minute centre forward acquisition if they also land a midfielder as the former Sporting chief looks to make his mark.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/12/2024