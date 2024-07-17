Highlights Manchester United are closing in on signing Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Manchester United are now closing in on the signing of Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is now flying to England to complete a medical, according to a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Adding an additional centre-back has been a major priority for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team during the summer transfer window. Raphael Varane left the club earlier this year with his contract expiring, while young defender Willy Kambwala departed to join Villarreal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have been proactive in the transfer window so far, chasing multiple deals, with Joshua Zirkzee the first confirmed addition. Attention quickly turned to securing the signature of a centre-back, and they are now close to getting one over the line.

Leny Yoro Flying to UK for Man Utd Medical

Personal terms will be finalised

Reporting on Wednesday morning, Ornstein has confirmed that Yoro will now fly to England to complete a medical ahead of a move to Manchester United...

"EXCLUSIVE: Leny Yoro flying to UK to take medical + finalise personal terms as Man Utd push to complete signing from Lille. 18yo defender initially favoured #RMFC but #LOSC accepted initial €62m #MUFC bid - still work to do but now close."

Despite interest from Real Madrid, United appear to be close to winning the race to secure his signature. The supporters at Old Trafford will be hoping that when the Red Devils have Yoro in England, they are able to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Ornstein confirmed that initially, Yoro favoured a move to Real Madrid, but United's persistence appears to have paid off. With a deal now close, it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils look to target another centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro won 63.8% of his aerial duels in Ligue 1 last season for Lille.

Matthijs De Ligt Also a Target for Man Utd

He's given the green light

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are continuing to work on a deal to bring Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford. The Dutch defender has an agreement with the Red Devils regarding a move, but United are still negotiating with Bayern.

Receiving approval from De Ligt is a positive sign for the Manchester club, but it will be interesting to see how hard they push to secure his signature now Yoro is on his way. There's certainly an argument to suggest that they need more than one centre-back, with Kambwala and Varane departing in the summer transfer window.

