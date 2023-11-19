Manchester United could be in the hunt for a centre-back when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo to GIVEMESPORT, explaining the reasoning behind looking to bring in the 23-year-old.

After a difficult start to the season, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to see the club dip into their pockets ahead of the winter window. The Red Devils will need reinforcements if they want to compete among the best in the Premier League, and with players expected to leave, it could be a busy January for United.

Signing a central defender could be one of United's priorities, considering they've often been forced to field a partnership of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire. Evans was signed on a short-term deal to provide cover, with Maguire's future being up in the air before the season began.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a defender

Going into the current campaign, it looked as though ten Hag would have more than enough options to choose from at the back. Victor Lindelof, Maguire, and Evans were set to be their squad players who could feature in the event of injury or squad rotation, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their starting pair.

However, the situation has changed at Old Trafford. Martinez has been missing for a large portion of the current term and Varane's future is currently in doubt. Per TEAMtalk, Varane is now the target of clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of a move in the January transfer window. The report claims that the French defender is open to leaving Old Trafford. The 30-year-old has found himself out of the starting XI over the last few weeks under ten Hag, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he departs in the next few months.

Now, according to the Mirror, United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to reinforce their defence. The report suggests that Edmond Tapsoba, Todibo, Antonio Silva, and Goncalo Inacio are all admired by the Manchester club. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a 25% stake in United, it will be interesting to see whether it has an impact on the funds made available in January. Ratcliffe's company (Ineos Group Limited) also own Nice, the club that Todibo plays for, which is certainly intriguing when it comes to players potentially moving between the two sides.

Jones has suggested that Todibo is at the top of Manchester United's shopping list as we look towards the January transfer window. The journalist adds that it's an interesting move due to Ratcliffe potentially owning a stake in both clubs, but it's true that the recruitment team have identified the player and he could be brought in as a replacement for Varane. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"If there is one transfer to look towards then I do think Todibo would be at the top of United’s shopping list but it’ll be interesting to see how that sort of deal comes out in the wash when you consider that Jim Ratcliffe has fingers in both pies. There’s nothing stopping it legally - as things stand - but as a first transfer, to move a top player from your French club to your English club, may look a little odd. But it’s true United have identified him as a player that could really help transform their defensive future and when you consider how things are looking for Rafael Varane then there has to be an eye on recruitment in that area. We’ve seen plenty of players turn around their situations at United so maybe he can too, but at this moment he’s not happy and will be hoping he gets some interest that really motivates him to move and in turn he’ll hope United agree to sell."

Erik ten Hag also wants a striker

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United are looking at bringing in an experienced striker in January. Porto forward Mehdi Taremi is thought to be on their shortlist, with the Red Devils tracking him for a long time now.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, and it was never going to be easy for him. At the age of 20, having to adapt to a new country, league, and style of football means he deserves more time to prove himself, and bringing in competition could help ease the pressure on his shoulders.