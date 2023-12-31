Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may be looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window after disappointing performances from his new signings.

United are aiming to bring in up to four new players, according to reports, including a right winger, a centre-back, a defensive midfielder, and a number eight.

However, journalist Dean Jones has discussed United's potential transfer plans in January, revealing what their priority will be.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may be hoping for reinforcements to help turn their season around, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on the business we're likely to see from the Red Devils in the January transfer window.

United welcomed some big-money arrivals to the squad in the summer transfer window, including midfielder Mason Mount, goalkeeper Andre Onana, and striker Rasmus Hojlund. However, all three have flattered to deceive, and ten Hag might be looking for further signings in the winter window.

The Red Devils have shown plenty of signs of inconsistency this campaign and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League. Ten Hag's side face an uphill battle to qualify for Europe's elite club competition once again, but the Dutch tactician might have to deal with the crop of players currently at his disposal for the second half of the season.

Man Utd want new additions

Reports have suggested that United are aiming to bring in up to four new players, including a right winger, a centre-back, a defensive midfielder, and a number eight. It's no surprise that ten Hag and his recruitment team are hoping to bring in a host of new signings, considering their inconsistent start to the campaign. However, the Manchester outfit will have to ensure they work smartly in the transfer window after years of failed signings.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Under the Glazers, United have spent an obscene amount of money on players who have often failed to live up to expectations. The likes of Paul Pogba, Antony, Harry Maguire, and Jadon Sancho are some of United's record additions, but have all struggled to produce for the Red Devils.

Although it's rare to see a club completely rebuild their squad in the middle of the season, ten Hag's side are reportedly willing to offload a host of players, which could help them in their pursuit of new additions. The futures of Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Casemiro, Anthony Martial, and Raphael Varane are uncertain, so we could see United try and recoup some of the fees they forked out for the aforementioned players to give them more funds to spend on reinforcements.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that he can't see United spending significantly in the winter window, so he expects them to potentially dip into the loan market.

Dean Jones - United not expected to make a signing

Jones has suggested that despite reports of multiple players being linked with a move to Old Trafford, the Manchester outfit are unlikely to do anything in the January transfer window. The journalist adds that the main focus at the club is going to be on behind-the-scenes matters, rather than transfers. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He has to have an influence if they're going to do anything in January, then Sir Jim Ratcliffe has to have a role within that. The message that I'm getting over the past week is still that any incoming business is unlikely. They're going to obviously continue to reshuffle how the structure is behind the scenes, and there'll be movement with some of the high-ranking members of staff at Man United and what their roles are going to be going forward. Some of them I imagine might leave, but also there'll be some internal movement for some people. And that I think is going to be the main focus, as well as trying to get two or three players out the door. They might sign somebody, but at the moment, the messages coming out of United are not to expect anything."

Ten Hag has striker targets

Although any January deal might be unlikely, United are reportedly planning on bringing in some competition for Hojlund in attack in the near future. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy are under internal consideration by the Manchester club.

Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen has also been scouted as the Red Devils look to bring in a player capable of competing with Hojlund, due to Martial's future being in doubt.