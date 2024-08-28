Manchester United are willing to hand Raheem Sterling a £150,000-per-week contract if he is prepared to make the switch to Old Trafford and settle for becoming a squad player after being frozen out by Chelsea during the early stages of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have not been afraid to splash the cash on reinforcements ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline, with Manuel Ugarte on course to become the latest acquisition due to undergoing a medical before completing a switch from Paris Saint-Germain, but boss Erik ten Hag is in the market for last-minute additions.

Dan Ashworth has been leading Manchester United's recruitment drive, playing a key role in striking a double deal worth close to £60million for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, and the possibility of raiding a Premier League rival in the final hours of the transfer window cannot be ruled out.

Sterling Would Not be Key Man at Old Trafford

England international would have to settle for being squad player

Sterling would have to accept being viewed as a squad player instead of a key component of ten Hag's immediate plans if there is to be any scope for him to join Manchester United in the coming days, according to GMS sources, and he also has to be open to taking a considerable pay cut in order to facilitate a switch to Old Trafford.

Although the wide forward pockets £325,000-per-week in his current surroundings, and his agreement is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, the Red Devils are not willing to come close to offering similar terms as they are aware that he needs to move onto pastures new after falling by the wayside at Chelsea.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are prepared to offer a contract worth in the region of £150,000-per-week, and he would be a back-up option to Marcus Rashford on the left flank as well as have the possibility of playing on the right-hand side of the attack or as a false nine if he arrives.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Marcus Rashford Raheem Sterling Marcus Rashford Shot-creating actions 4.16 3.10 Shots 2.55 2.73 Key passes 1.70 1.10 Shots on target 1.00 1.13 Goals 0.40 0.40 Assists 0.21 0.19 Statistics correct as of 28/08/2024

The 29-year-old appears to have already made his final appearance in a Chelsea shirt as head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed he 'prefers a different kind of winger' and it has resulted in him training away from the first-team ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later this week.

Sterling has found himself in a position where he needs to reach a settlement agreement with the west Londoners due to his current salary, GMS sources have learned, and those internal negotiations are separate to potentially reaching an agreement with Manchester United in the coming days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has made 26 appearances against Manchester United, coming out on the winning side nine times and suffering 13 defeats along the way

Sterling Could Become Sancho Replacement

Red Devils open to striking late deal for experienced wide man

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are open to the possibility of landing Sterling if Jadon Sancho heads through the exit door as they would be keen to bring in a replacement who boasts plenty of experience, but they are not prepared to push the boat out and part with a hefty fee after landing Ugarte.

Chelsea forked out £50million in order to acquire the England international from Manchester City in July 2022, but the Red Devils' awareness that the capital club are desperate to get him off their books has resulted in them deciding to continue monitoring proceedings ahead of potentially finding a compromise.

Sterling and Sancho also have interest from Juventus, GMS sources understand, and the Serie A heavyweights are firmly in the mix due to new head coach Thiago Motta being desperate to secure fresh attacking impetus on the flanks as he continues making his mark in the Allianz Stadium dugout.

The Italian giants are not the only side providing Manchester United with competition for the Chelsea outcast's signature as GMS sources recently revealed that Crystal Palace have been given renewed optimism about being able to tempt him to Selhurst Park thanks to a willingness to take a pay cut.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt