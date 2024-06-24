Highlights Manchester United are behind in the race for Leny Yoro as the teenager is keen to join Champions League winners Real Madrid.

The central defender has been on the Red Devils' radar as an alternative target to Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite during the early stages of the transfer window.

Manchester United have been given hope of striking a deal as Real Madrid are currently unwilling to meet Lille's demands.

Manchester United are willing to spend more than Real Madrid to land Leny Yoro as the Lille star is firmly on their radar despite being aware that their transfer target's preference is to head to the Bernabeu instead of Old Trafford if he embarks on a fresh challenge during the remainder of the summer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having opened discussions with the Red Devils' hierarchy over an extended contract after the decision was made to keep him on board following an end-of-season review, boss Erik ten Hag has been working with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other key members of the hierarchy to identify potential close season recruits.

An FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City allowed Manchester United to get their hands on the trophy for the 13th time in their history last month, and plans are being made to improve the squad as they go in search of more silverware during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Yoro Prefers Move to Real Madrid Instead of Old Trafford

Teenage defender waiting for Champions League winners to pounce

Manchester United are playing catch up in their attempts to land Yoro, according to GMS sources, as he is waiting for Champions League winners Real Madrid to shake hands on a deal with current employers Lille despite being aware that ten Hag is eager to win the race for his signature.

Although the La Liga giants have stopped short of heading to the negotiating table with a formal bid at this stage, the central defender has already agreed terms ahead of a potential switch to the Bernabeu, making Carlo Ancelotti's side the favourites to lure him away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United have had Yoro on their radar as an alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite, having already failed to tempt Everton into accepting a £35million bid for the England international, but his stance over a move to Old Trafford will come as a severe blow.

Leny Yoro's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Leny Yoro Jarrad Branthwaite Pass completion percentage 92.1 79.8 Clearances 3.27 4.71 Progressive passes 2.29 2.14 Tackles 1.21 1.91 Interceptions 1.21 1.45 Statistics correct as of 24/06/2024

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain attempted to acquire the 18-year-old from domestic rivals Lille during the winter transfer window, but they were unable to find an agreement in the midst of already sensing that Real Madrid were the frontrunners to eventually get a deal over the line.

GMS sources understand that the Parc des Princes outfit and Liverpool have joined Manchester United in keeping tabs on Yoro's situation despite being aware that he wants to head to the Bernabeu, meaning that he has found himself at the centre of a summer tug-of-war.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro made nine clearances during Lille's 2-0 win over Monaco in October, which remained his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 outing during the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign

Red Devils Willing to Pay More Than Frontrunners for Yoro

Ten Hag refusing to give up on summer pursuit

GMS sources have learned that Lille are seeking in the region of £50million for Yoro, but Real Madrid believe those demands are too high given that the teenager has only 12 months remaining on his contract, and they are looking to reach a compromise at the £30million bracket.

The 2023/24 La Liga champions could resist the temptation to increase their valuation if the Frenchman, who has been described as 'elite' by analyst Ben Mattinson, makes it clear that he is willing to stay in his current surroundings for another season and make the move when he becomes a free agent.

But GMS sources have been told that Real Madrid are adopting a high-risk strategy as Manchester United, Liverpool and PSG are willing to fork out a higher fee, strengthening Lille's position, and Yoro is likely to be the subject of acceptable offers ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Les Dogues' asking price is not seen as unreasonable in the industry due to their academy graduate's profile and potential, and GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of offering Yoro a route to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored