The 24-year-old is spending the remainder of the 2023/24 season on loan with the Bundesliga giants after a public spat with Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd will not be able to recoup the £73m they spent on signing the Manchester City academy product.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could prove too expensive for Borussia Dortmund during the 2024 summer transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth hints that the German side would "potentially want to keep him".

The Red Devils and Sancho were forced to temporarily part ways during the recent winter market after the attacker publicly disagreed with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd are set to head into their first transfer window under the minority ownership of INEOS, where chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have the final say on football operations behind the scenes. Sancho’s future will be in question when his initial loan spell at Dortmund ends at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Sancho’s woeful spell at Man Utd

The signing of Jadon Sancho is just one of several examples of the poor business Manchester United have conducted in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Red Devils haven’t come close to challenging for a Premier League title in the past ten years, partially owing to their poor recruitment and hiring of managers unsuitable for the post.

In July 2021, Man Utd confirmed the arrival of Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m. The 24-year-old, who had come through the ranks at the Manchester City academy, had built an exceptional reputation in the Bundesliga and was looking to replicate that form in the Premier League.

However, Sancho’s move to Old Trafford hasn’t worked out for all parties. The former England international has failed to hit the ground running in any of his three seasons at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils.

In September 2023, Sancho and Ten Hag had a very public falling out, with the head coach claiming the winger hadn’t trained well enough to be part of Man Utd’s matchday squad that lost 3-1 at Arsenal. Sancho hit back in a now-deleted X post, hinting that he felt the Dutchman’s comments were “completely untrue” and that he had been made a scapegoat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho has scored two goals and registered two assists in 11 appearances during his loan spell at Dortmund.

In January, Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, failing to appear for the Red Devils since the aforementioned row. Sheth has already told GIVEMESPORT (31st March) that Ratcliffe will ensure that the winger’s permanent departure will be sealed on his terms.

Jadon Sancho - stats vs attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.22 50 Assists 0.16 45 Exp. assisted goals 0.32 89 Shot-creating actions 4.72 78 Pass completion 81.5% 89 Progressive carries 5.59 92 Successful take-ons 2.69 84 Progressive passes received 10.04 83

Dharmesh Sheth - Nobody will pay £73m for Sancho this summer

Sheth has indicated that Manchester United will lose money on Sancho's £73m signing if he is to be sold permanently during the upcoming summer transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter hints that the wide man has been in and out of the team in Germany but hears that Dortmund wouldn’t be against signing him again. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Man Utd have spent £73m on Jadon Sancho. If he isn't to stay, nobody will spend £73m, so they will be making a loss if they sell Sancho come the summer. Borussia Dortmund, the noises we're hearing is that they'd be unlikely to afford a big transfer fee for Sancho, even though they would potentially want him. He's been in and out of the team but scored a crucial goal that took them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. “So, this one will have to be looked at by everyone at United and not least by Sancho as well because he will have some say in whether he wants to go back to United or whether all parties should have a fresh slate for the winger.”

Jason Wilcox appointment could save Sancho’s Man Utd career

According to reports, Erik ten Hag could be set for an ‘awkward’ reunion with Jadon Sancho if Manchester United appoint Jason Wilcox as their new technical director. Wilcox has been placed on gardening leave at Southampton, having resigned from his position as director of football following interest from the Red Devils in his services.

The 53-year-old has a positive relationship with Sancho, having helped him develop through the ranks during his time as Manchester City’s academy director. There has yet to be a suggestion that Wilcox would demand a return for the current Borussia Dortmund loanee, but his past experiences with the wide man will help his cause.

All statistics according to FBRef and Transfermarkt, correct as of 04-04-24.