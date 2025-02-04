Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and members of the Old Trafford hierarchy have immediately turned their attentions towards convincing Kobbie Mainoo to sign a new contract in the aftermath of the winter transfer window slamming shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League and suffering a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Red Devils' only late business came in the form of Ayden Heaven joining from Arsenal and left-back Patrick Dorgu completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce.

Amorim allowed one academy graduate to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the season, with Marcus Rashford moving to Aston Villa on an initial loan deal which includes a £40million option to buy, but Manchester United are desperate to ensure Mainoo does not also head through the exit door in the coming months.

Red Devils Keen to Hand Mainoo Fresh Terms

Midfielder among Premier League giants' lowest earners

Manchester United are set to prioritise tying Mainoo down to a new contract following the closure of the winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, with Amorim pushing for an agreement to be reached after deciding he will continue being a key part of his plans for the foreseeable future.

The central midfielder is among the lowest earners in the Red Devils' squad, thanks to pocketing £20,000-per-week, and there is an awareness that he needs to be rewarded due to making himself one of the first names on the team sheet and becoming an England international since he last put pen-to-paper.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are starting to focus on the next phase of their project, having seen INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe make numerous behind-the-scenes changes in the aftermath of becoming a minority shareholder, and persuading Mainoo to sign fresh terms is among the items at the top of the agenda.

But the 19-year-old - who was deployed in an unfamiliar attacking role during the Red Devils' latest setback at the hands of Crystal Palace - is seeking a hefty pay rise to in the region of £200,000-per-week, resulting in his current employers initially being prepared to listen to offers close to £70million during the early stages of 2025.

Having succeeded in holding onto Mainoo, GMS sources have learned that Manchester United are adamant the prospect of sanctioning his departure in the summer is unthinkable, despite being prepared to cash in on all members of the squad at the right price due to growing frustrated with the inconsistent results this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo completed 82 per cent of his pass attempts during Manchester United's loss to Crystal Palace last weekend

Mainoo Not Seeking Switch from Old Trafford

England international showing no interest in moving elsewhere

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their bid to tempt Mainoo into signing a new contract as he is not seeking a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club, leading to plans being put in place to have him on improved terms before the end of the season.

The teenage academy graduate, who has been described as 'special' by former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes, did not allow speculation over his future to distract him while the transfer window was open for business and stopped short of agitating for a move when he was gaining interest.

Manchester United's domestic rivals Chelsea would love to prise Mainoo away after holding initial talks over whether he would consider a switch to Stamford Bridge if he quits, GMS sources understand, but Amorim wants to fend off advances and find the best role for him in the Portuguese tactician's preferred system.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are preparing to up the ante in internal negotiations with the fan favourite and his representatives, having seen the west Londoners and Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich monitor his situation ahead of the winter deadline on February 3.

