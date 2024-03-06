Highlights Manchester United have set their sights on luring Dougie Freedman away from Crystal Palace as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to make further internal alterations.

The Eagles' sporting director is understood to be open to heading to Old Trafford as the Red Devils' new head of recruitment.

Respected journalist Dean Jones is aware that legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been keen for Manchester United to appoint Freedman.

Manchester United are 'pursuing' Dougie Freedman after INEOS have set their sights on appointing a new head of recruitment at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that further behind-the-scenes alterations will be made if they secure the Crystal Palace sporting director.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club was confirmed last month, having already gained approval from the Football Association and Premier League after succeeding in lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he has wasted no time in attempting to make his mark.

Manchester United have been informed that they will have to fork out a £21million compensation fee to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director, having targeted the Newcastle United recruitment chief, while boss Erik ten Hag is fully focused on attempting to guide his side to Champions League qualification.

Red Devils Set to Test Palace's Resolve Over Freedman

Manchester United are preparing to make an official approach for Freedman after pinpointing him as their top target to take over as head of recruitment, according to The Guardian, and they have been boosted in their pursuit as he is open to embarking on a fresh challenge despite forging a strong relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish.

The report suggests that the former Scotland international's family still live in the Manchester area, despite him being appointed as the south Londoners' sporting director in August 2017, and the Red Devils are keen to prise him away from Selhurst Park after playing an instrumental role in signing the likes of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise for the Eagles.

Manchester United are desperate to fill the position quickly and there is confidence that they will not have to splash the cash in order to acquire Freedman as Palace have made a habit of refusing to stand in people's way if they want to move onto pastures new, but they will test his loyalty by putting a new contract on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dougie Freedman had a 246-match managerial career before becoming Crystal Palace's sporting director, winning 85 clashes along the way

It is understood that Ratcliffe initially earmarked the 49-year-old as an early candidate to be installed as the Red Devils' director of football, with his ability to identify untapped talent impressing the billionaire and INEOS head of sport Sir Dave Brailsford before their minority ownership of the club was rubber-stamped.

Freedman is a close ally of Sir Alex Ferguson, who is still seen watching Manchester United from the stands after writing his name into the history books by enjoying a trophy-laden stint in the hot-seat, and they have remained in touch since they first met in 2011 during a Carabao Cup fixture.

The Red Devils are pushing ahead with their plans to bring in a head of recruitment despite struggling to reach a compromise over Ashworth, but respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that 'it is highly likely' that Newcastle's sporting director will end up arriving at Old Trafford.

Dean Jones - Ferguson Has Been Eager to Welcome Freedman to Old Trafford

Jones understands that Manchester United have upped the ante in their bid to hand Freedman a pivotal behind-the-scenes role, and their strong interest has come after legendary boss Ferguson has been eager to welcome him to Old Trafford for a prolonged period of time.

But the reputable journalist has insisted that Ratcliffe's intentions to oversee internal changes will not stop there as the Red Devils are also making progress in their attempts to land Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox after INEOS have set their sights on building a stellar recruitment team.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United are really pursuing Freedman, and it feels like this process is really coming together now, but with more still to follow. "Sir Alex Ferguson has been keen on the idea of Freedman coming in for a while, and the new group at Manchester United clearly feel he fits with the ongoing identity they are striving for. "I get the impression that INEOS are looking at building a recruitment team that is not only top of the class but also one that works harmoniously, to prevent struggles down the road. "It is not easy to put something like this together, but it sounds to me like they are confident about the strategy being undertaken and the layers of expertise needed. "There will be more to come, too. There were the links with Jason Wilcox, and I am led to believe there may have been developments on that front not so long ago, so there is probably more to watch out for."

Mainoo Enters Talks Over Fresh Terms at Man United

Manchester United have opened discussions with Kobbie Mainoo over extending his contract, according to the Manchester Evening News, as they are keen to reward him after breaking into the forefront of ten Hag's plans and becoming an increasingly important member of the preferred starting line-up.

The report suggests that the academy graduate is in line for a wage increase if he puts pen-to-paper, with his current agreement being worth £10,000-per-week, but all parties are relaxed about the situation and there is no rush to accelerate talks as he has already triggered performance-related bonuses.

Although Manchester United have a £21.4million option to buy Sofyan Amrabat, having initially secured his services for the remainder of the season when they paid Fiorentina a £8.5million loan fee during the final hours of the summer window last year, statistics highlight that Mainoo has been in better form.

Kobbie Mainoo's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sofyan Amrabat in the Premier League this season Kobbie Mainoo Sofyan Amrabat Clearances 2.11 1.71 Aerials won 1.40 0.57 Interceptions 1.05 0.71 Key passes 0.61 0.57 Progressive carries 0.88 0.71 Statistics correct as of 06/03/2024

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo is 'in love' with Manchester United and set for a significant pay rise as the Red Devils are aware that his current salary does not match his importance to the squad as they go in search of Champions League qualification.

