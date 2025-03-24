Manchester United are to ramp up efforts to find a potential buyer for Casemiro this summer as they look to ease their wage bill and reshape their midfield options.

The Brazilian, who joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in 2022, is currently earning £350,000-per-week - a figure that significantly exceeds the Old Trafford giants' intended new wage structure, which aims to cap salaries closer to £200,000 every seven days moving forward.

There is an acceptance within the club that Casemiro’s pay package presents a major barrier to any potential exit. At this stage, only clubs in Saudi Arabia appear capable of matching his current earnings, making a departure far from straightforward.

Amorim Trusting Casemiro Amid Cash Issues

Tactician has not lost faith in Brazilian midfielder's ability

Despite the financial concerns, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has not lost faith in Casemiro. The midfielder’s struggle to fit with the physicalities that come with the new playing system at this stage of his career has been the primary factor limiting his involvement, rather than a lack of trust in his technical ability.

Amorim’s belief in Casemiro has been evident in recent weeks. The 32-year-old was trusted to start both Europa League last 16 ties against Real Sociedad and also completed the full 90 minutes in the Red Devils' Premier League clash with Arsenal.

However, the club are still eager to gain clarity on whether a market exists for Casemiro well in advance of the transfer window. Manchester United’s recruitment plans hinge on this decision, particularly in their search for a top-class replacement.

As previously revealed by GMS sources, summer business at Old Trafford may be heavily influenced by their ability to offload high earners. Should Casemiro remain on board, his current employers could be forced to target younger, more affordable midfield reinforcements rather than established stars.

It comes as a new name is mentioned as a midfield target in the form of Felix Nmecha. The 23-year-old German international, currently at Borussia Dortmund, is viewed as an intriguing option by Manchester United’s recruitment team.

There is an initial level of interest at this stage. However, there is some scepticism over whether a formal pursuit will develop. Nmecha would cost upwards of £40million, and without a significant departure - such as Casemiro - the Red Devils are unlikely to allocate that level of spending to midfield reinforcements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro made nine tackles and blocked two shots during Manchester United's draw with Arsenal earlier this month

Red Devils Prioritise Splashing Cash in Attack

Ability to spend big will depend on offloading high-earners

The priority for major investment remains in attacking positions. Ultimately, Casemiro’s future will play a defining role in Manchester United’s summer transfer approach.

If a suitable buyer emerges, the Red Devils will push to reinvent their midfield with a younger, more sustainable option. If not, Amorim will continue to manage the Brazilian’s minutes carefully, knowing he still has the trust of his boss - at least on a footballing level.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Casemiro is part of Manchester United’s long-term vision or the club can finally move on from one of their highest earners.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/03/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox