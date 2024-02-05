Highlights Raphael Varane has held clear-the-air talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after there has been friction behind the scenes.

There is uncertainty over the World Cup winner's future after he entered the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Varane is preparing to make a final call over whether to remain at Manchester United.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane will make a 'final decision' over his Old Trafford future after holding discussions with boss Erik ten Hag and the hierarchy in the coming weeks, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT whether the Frenchman came close to heading through the exit door during the winter window.

Despite entering a new era during the festive period, thanks to Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25 per cent stake in the club after agreeing a £1.3billion deal with the Glazer family, the Red Devils were unable to bring in any reinforcements ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Although the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek left Manchester United on loan, with the latter's switch to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt including a £9.5million option to buy, Varane was not among those to move onto pastures new.

Varane mends relationship with Ten Hag after discussions

Varane has held clear-the-air talks with ten Hag after growing frustrated at veteran defender Jonny Evans beating him to a starting berth on numerous occasions this season, according to Football Insider, while he was particularly angered after being left out of the defeat to Manchester City in October.

The report suggests that the 2018 World Cup winner, who made his 21st appearance of the campaign when he came off the bench after being dropped for the 3-0 win over West Ham United last weekend, has settled his differences with the Dutch tactician having held behind-the-scenes discussions.

But there is ongoing uncertainty over whether Varane has a long-term future at Old Trafford as he entered the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Manchester United may look to get their second-highest earner off the books as they aim to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week Figures according to Capology - Correct as of 5/2/2024

It appears that the centre-back has also been looking to embark on a fresh challenge as it is understood that he instructed his representatives to attempt to engineer a move back to Real Madrid, but he was left in limbo when the La Liga giants turned down the opportunity to seal a reunion ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut.

Italian journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are preparing to open discussions over a new contract with the 30-year-old and his agents after he was the subject of interest from the big-spending Saudi Pro League last month.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich monitored Varane's situation as they contemplated making a move ahead of the deadline, while it emerged that staying in Europe would hold more appeal than cashing in on the riches on offer in the Middle East if his Manchester United career comes to an end in the coming months.

Fabrizio Romano - Varane preparing to make key call over Man United future

Romano understands that Varane was being courted by numerous clubs ahead of the campaign getting underway, but he did not come close to leaving Manchester United in the summer or last month due to suitors opting against heading to the negotiating table.

The respected reporter believes that the former France international, who has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £41million switch from Real Madrid in August 2021, will assess his options and hold talks with ten Hag over his future in the coming weeks.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"There was interest in the summer, in terms of appreciating the player, but clubs never entered concrete negotiations with Varane or Manchester United. "He was never really close to leaving the club. In the next weeks and months, I think Manchester United and the player will make a final decision. The manager will also be involved in the process."

Ten Hag facing fight to hold onto Fernandes

Manchester United could face a battle to hold onto Bruno Fernandes beyond the remainder of the campaign as, according to Portuguese media outlet Record, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have set their sights on renewing their interest when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The report suggests that the big-spenders have refused to give up on their pursuit of the Red Devils' captain, who has racked up 14 goal contributions over the course of 31 appearances this term, despite his decision to snub a lucrative contract offer last month.

Heading to Al-Hilal would allow Fernandes to seal a reunion with chief Jorge Jesus, who he found the back of the net 16 times and provided 18 assists under during their time together at Sporting, but Manchester United are boosted by the fact that he has already rejected their advances in recent weeks.

Related Man Utd 'could now hold contract negotiations' with Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United could look to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka a new contract in the near future with the right-back position not a concern.

Reputable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 29-year-old is expected to inspire his teammates through his actions on the pitch after being named the Red Devils' skipper following ten Hag's decision to strip Harry Maguire of the armband during the summer.

Fernandes made the switch to Old Trafford after a deal worth up to £68million was agreed with Portuguese heavyweights Sporting during the final stages of the winter transfer window in 2020, and he has gone on to become one of Manchester United's key attacking influences.