Highlights Manchester United star Raphael Varane has set his sights on embarking on a fresh challenge after falling out of favour under boss Erik ten Hag.

Bayern Munich are one of the clubs looking to pounce in the fast-approaching January transfer window.

Varane is among up to 15 players that Manchester United are willing to offload in the coming months.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane leaving Old Trafford during the January transfer window is 'one to watch', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT he is 'open to a move' to a particular destination.

The France international has been on the Red Devils' books since sealing a £41million switch from La Liga giants Real Madrid two years ago, but he has fallen down the pecking order under boss Erik ten Hag in recent weeks.

Varane has failed to make a Premier League start since the narrow defeat to Crystal Palace in September and, having been handed just 340 minutes of action in the competition since the campaign got underway, admirers have noticed a potential opportunity to pounce.

Varane courted after Ten Hag feud

Varane's relationship with ten Hag has broken down after they held showdown talks following his omission from the starting line-up for the Manchester derby last month, according to the Daily Mail, which has led to Bayern Munich keeping tabs on his situation.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions have expressed an interest in bagging the central defender - who has made 75 appearances in a Manchester United shirt - in a £25million deal at the turn of the year, but his salary could prove to be a major stumbling block.

Varane is currently on a contract worth £340,000-per-week at Old Trafford, which places him among the Red Devils' top earners, and the agreement is due to tick into the final 18 months when the January transfer window opens for business.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 2018 World Cup winner does not have a long-term future at Manchester United, but his pay package and price tag could put clubs off attempting to strike a deal midway through the campaign.

Despite no longer being at the forefront of ten Hag's plans, it has emerged that the Dutch tactician is intending to block a winter move as he would prefer to offload Varane at the end of the season, while he is eager to enjoy a new experience in Italy or Saudi Arabia instead of returning to former employers Real Madrid.

Varane could be part of a mass clear out as Manchester United have set their sights on offloading up to 15 players in the next two transfer windows, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial expected to be put on the market.

Jacobs understands that it will be difficult for Saudi Arabian big-spenders to offer Varane a route out of Manchester United at the turn of the year as they will be forced to sanction departures before making their move due to foreign quotas.

Although the respected journalist feels a switch to Bayern is one to watch, and a return to Real Madrid has been mooted, he is aware that the 30-year-old is keen to head to Serie A for the first time in his career.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If anything happens in January and there is player buy-in, those Saudi clubs will have to clear out some of their foreign players before they're able to move. Particularly the PIF ones, but even some of the smaller clubs as well. "If Al-Ettifaq want to sign anybody - Varane is not a name that they're looking at - they've got to get rid of two players. Al-Ittihad, who are playing in the Club World Cup, are PIF-owned and did want a centre-back, need to offload players first, so it's actually quite complicated for Saudi because of the quotas in a short window. "The Bayern links could emerge because they say they do want a centre-back. It could be one to watch. I think that Varane would be open to a move to Italy as well, from what I'm told, and there are a few clubs that are looking as well. We've heard some sort of vague links of a Real Madrid return as well, but I'm told that is not on the cards."

Man United open to offering Griezmann huge pay rise

Manchester United are willing to triple Antoine Griezmann's salary, according to Spanish sources, after setting their sights on winning the race for the Atletico Madrid talisman's signature in the coming months.

The report suggests the Red Devils have already sent officials to hold talks with the representatives of the forward, who has scored more than 180 goals over the course of his La Liga career, and he could be bought for less than £22million thanks to a release clause written into his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Related 'Time has run out' for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd announcement this week Manchester United are preparing to enter a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe heading into the boardroom

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that tempting Griezmann to Old Trafford would be 'a hell of a statement' as incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to stamp his authority during the early stages of his time at the club.

But Manchester United could be facing an uphill battle as the Frenchman is fully focused on maintaining his impressive form for Atletico and not pushing for a move after also rejecting the opportunity to pocket a lucrative contract by heading to the Saudi Pro League in June.