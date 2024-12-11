Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been contemplating whether to leave Old Trafford over the course of the last 12 months and could be offered an exit route by La Liga heavyweights Barcelona if the opportunity for him to embark on a fresh challenge opens up, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Ruben Amorim headed into the dugout as Erik ten Hag's successor last month, having forked out more than £10million in compensation to lure him and members of his coaching staff away from Sporting, and plans are being put in place for the winter transfer window.

Although Manchester United made a significant alteration to their hierarchy last weekend, thanks to Dan Ashworth leaving by mutual agreement after minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe became frustrated with his input during the search for a new head coach, alterations are set to be made to the squad during the early stages of 2025.

Rashford Deliberating Old Trafford Departure

La Liga leaders primed to become frontrunners for winger

Rashford has had reservations over his Manchester United future during the past year, according to GMS sources, with him seriously considering whether he needs to walk away from his boyhood club for the sake of his own career after seeing how he is not necessarily an automatic starter in a side struggling to challenge for regular silverware.

Although it has emerged that the Red Devils are open to offloading their academy graduate due to ongoing concerns over his lifestyle, leading to there being uncertainty over whether he will still be at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window, he has also questioned whether he should move onto pastures new.

GMS sources have been informed that La Liga table-toppers Barcelona are likely to emerge as top contenders to sign Rashford if he leaves Manchester United in 2025, but the possibility of an agreement being reached will be determined by his ability to fit into Amorim's style of play rather than his antics away from the pitch.

The Red Devils were prepared to consider offers north of £70million for the 26-year-old ahead of the summer, but he ended up remaining in his current surroundings and has been forced to contend with attempting to impress a new boss after an underwhelming start to the season resulted in Ten Hag being sacked in October.

Barcelona are interested in Rashford and would look into a potential deal more closely if they suspect he could be acquired after previously being sceptical about tempting him away from Manchester United, GMS sources have learned, while Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit may be resurrected and previous suitors Bayern Munich are not considering submitting an offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been averaging a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season, having found the back of the net four times in the competition

Rashford Exit Would Improve Transfer Budget

Hierarchy want academy graduate to shine in Amorim's system

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will become more open-minded about sanctioning Rashford's departure if he fails to flourish during the early stages of Amorim's reign as his removal from the wage bill would lead to there being more scope to dive into the transfer market for fresh faces.

The winger is currently the joint-second highest paid member of the Red Devils' squad, thanks to being on a contract which allows him to pocket £300,000-per-week, and there is an awareness behind the scenes that accepting a potential offer would boost the budget for the fast-approaching winter window.

But Manchester United remain hopeful that Rashford will shine under Amorim instead of making the decision to cash in, GMS sources understand, and there have been no fresh issues over his antics away from the pitch after there has been caution surrounding his lifestyle choices for the last three years in any event.

GMS sources recently revealed that the England international is among the biggest names fighting for their future at Old Trafford following the managerial change during the opening months of the campaign, and leaving the Red Devils is in danger of becoming a reality as Barcelona continue circling.

