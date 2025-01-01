Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is aware that he is on course to be presented with opportunities to leave Old Trafford for Major League Soccer if he gives indications that he is prepared for a complete change of scenery in a bid to reignite his career, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim conceded that his side are in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight after they brought the curtain down on 2024 with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, leaving them just seven points clear of 18th-placed Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The latest setback - courtesy of first half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton - resulted in Manchester United being condemned to three consecutive home losses for the first time in 45 years, but Rashford was an unused substitute as he has become an out-of-favour member of the squad.

Rashford Poised for Opportunities to Seal Exit

MLS outfits keeping tabs on England international's situation

Rashford has discovered that there will be serious offers from MLS outfits if he shows a willingness to head to the United States or Canada during the newly-reopened winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, as admirers are keeping tabs on his situation at Manchester United.

The England international put interested parties on red alert after publicly confirming he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford last month, and he has struggled to win over Amorim after the decision was made by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other influential figures to oversee a managerial change.

Although it is believed that Rashford would prefer to remain in Europe if he makes a mid-season departure from Manchester United, GMS sources have been informed that there will be genuine opportunities to head to MLS if he becomes more open-minded or runs out of alternative landing spots.

The winger still has three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £375,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, resulting in the Red Devils being in a strong negotiating position, but there is an awareness that getting him off the wage bill will give them greater scope to secure reinforcements ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Rashford is desperate to get his career back on track after being forced to contend with limited game time under Amorim, but GMS sources have learned that it would be a significant surprise if he chooses to quit Manchester United for MLS despite enjoying spending time in the United States.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has found the back of the net four times despite having an expected goals ratio of 1.7 in the Premier League this season

Red Devils Want Permanent Deal for Rashford

Amorim also open to loan switch if proposal suits all parties

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's preference is to sanction Rashford's permanent departure during the winter transfer window, but there is a growing possibility that they will entertain short-term loan proposals if the move suits all parties and allows them to start making adjustments to their squad.

The 27-year-old outcast has reportedly held discussions with leading sports agency Stellar in an attempt to improve his chances of finding a new destination away from his boyhood club, highlighting his desire to leave Old Trafford, and suitors are closely monitoring his situation before potentially offering an exit route.

Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of green-lighting a temporary move due to acknowledging it will be difficult to sell Rashford unless they are prepared to accept a cut-price fee, GMS sources understand, while his form is having an impact on their ability to secure a lucrative sum.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils are seeking up to £50million for their academy graduate, with the possibility of getting the entirety of his pay package off the wage bill being a motivating factor as it would increase Amorim's budget for his first transfer window at the helm.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/01/2025