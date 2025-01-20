Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is in serious danger of never playing for his boyhood club again as head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to offload him this week and is not planning to offer a route back into his plans if he returns to Old Trafford in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are on the cusp of offloading Antony to La Liga side Real Betis, with a loan switch which does not include a buy option being verbally agreed between all parties, but there is determination to make further adjustments to the squad in the wake of suffering a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Amorim reacted to the latest setback by suggesting he is currently in charge of contenders for the 'worst team' in Manchester United's history, and the Portuguese tactician is eager to sanction the departure of further outcasts ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3.

Amorim Will Not Hand Rashford Fresh Chance

Influential figures keen to offload England international this week

Rashford is likely to have already made his final appearance in a Manchester United shirt, according to GMS sources, as there are no intentions of giving him another opportunity to work his way back into the fold ahead of next season if he completes a loan move for the remainder of the campaign.

The Red Devils' preference has been to find a buyer for the England international but, having seen their £40million demands and his salary package prove to be a significant stumbling block, they have been forced to be open to negotiating a temporary exit as the transfer deadline edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are seeing this as a key week to boost their budget by overseeing departures, and influential figures are hopeful that Rashford will leave by Friday as it would open up space in the squad and reduce the strain on their wage bill.

Interested parties were put on red alert when the winger publicly confirmed that he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford, and he has not been named in the Red Devils' matchday squad for seven of their last eight fixtures in all competitions despite being described as 'world-class' by teammate Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of allowing one of Rashford's suitors to strike a deal on a straight loan, GMS sources have learned, as there is an awareness behind the scenes that a return to form in different surroundings could result in admirers being more willing to part with a significant fee in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has been averaging a Premier League goal every 246 minutes this season, having found the back of the net four times in 15 appearances

Dortmund Could be Landing Spot for Rashford

Red Devils were happy with how Sancho reignited career in Germany

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are open to allowing Rashford to join Borussia Dortmund after being satisfied with how Jadon Sancho reignited his career at Signal Iduna Park 12 months ago, which led to him completing a permanent move to Chelsea in the summer.

But the Red Devils are in a strong negotiating position ahead of a potential switch to the Bundesliga as their academy graduate still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £375,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, meaning they can stand firm if their demands are not met.

Dortmund cannot commit to a permanent deal at the end of a loan and do not see how they could afford Rashford even if there was an option they wanted to trigger, GMS sources understand, while the payment of the terms could be complicated by the German giants being involved in the Club World Cup and wanting him to feature.

GMS sources recently revealed that the 27-year-old is open to joining West Ham United, who are looking to climb into contention for a European qualification berth during the remainder of the campaign, if an overseas move fails to come to fruition and he is left in limbo in the final days of the winter transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/01/2025