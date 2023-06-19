Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund's price tag doubling is a 'devastating blow' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A new striker looks set to be a priority for Erik ten Hag heading into the new season.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough at Serie A side Atalanta, scoring nine goals and providing two assists during the 2022/2023 campaign, as per FBref.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Italian side, with Manchester United one of the sides showing an interest.

According to the MailOnline, Atalanta want £86m to allow Hojlund to leave, with United and Chelsea keen on the Danish striker.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund would be interested in a move to England, and he's recently admitted that he's a huge fan of United.

He said: "Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan. So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point.”

What has Jones said about Hojlund?

Jones has suggested that Hojlund's price tag reportedly increasing is a devastating blow for the Manchester club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The news on Hojlund's price tag is a devastating blow if this is genuinely new to United - he’s suddenly double what everyone expected. It’s like searching for a cheap summer holiday but then finding out it’s too good to be true.

"All through this striker search he has been largely considered the best value player in terms of what you are getting for the money - but if he is not around the £40m mark then that is not the case. He’s just as expensive as everyone else."

Would Hojlund be a good signing for United?

If United are looking for an experienced striker who is going to almost guarantee you goals, then Hojlund might not be the answer.

However, as a long-term option, he's undoubtedly one of the most talented young attackers in Europe.

Following a victory over Bologna last season, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini described Hojlund's performances as 'extraordinary'.

If ten Hag is willing to stay patient and not expect too much from Hojlund in the short term, then it could be an excellent signing, but the inflated price tag could be a deterrent considering he's not the finished package yet.