Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has struggled to persuade Sir Jim Ratcliffe to give him assurances that he will remain at the helm for next season.

The Red Devils' decision on whether to sack the Dutchman could be influenced by the club's financial situation at the end of the campaign.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Ratcliffe is still questioning whether ten Hag is capable of meeting INEOS' long-term targets.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not 'fully convinced' that boss Erik ten Hag deserves to remain in the Old Trafford dugout for the foreseeable future, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch tactician could save his job by continuing to develop up-and-coming talents.

The Red Devils have entered a new era as the INEOS chief executive completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, having gone through the lengthy process of gaining approval from the Football Association and Premier League after holding negotiations with the Glazer family, and he is looking to make his mark.

Despite only arriving in the boardroom a matter of weeks ago, Ratcliffe has already informed ten Hag that sealing qualification for the Champions League is the top priority ahead of discussions being held over whether he will remain in the hot-seat beyond the end of the season.

Ten Hag Would Secure Hefty Compensation Package if Sacked

Manchester United's decision on whether to sack ten Hag will be influenced by their financial situation, according to The Times, as he and his coaching staff would be due in the region of £10million in compensation if their respective contracts are terminated ahead of schedule by Ratcliffe.

The report suggests that the outlay would go onto this year's accounts if INEOS wield the axe before June 30, but there is an acceptance that the former Ajax head coach - who has led the Red Devils to 62 wins from his 101 matches at the helm - would be on shaky ground if he fails to bag a place in next season's Champions League as a host of intermediaries have started touting their clients as a potential replacement.

It is understood that Thomas Tuchel is interested in taking charge of Manchester United after starting to scour the market for his next challenge as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and statistics highlight that he boasts a better points-per-game ratio than ten Hag in the Premier League thanks to his spell at Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics in the Premier League compared to Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Thomas Tuchel Matches 66 63 Won 38 35 Drawn 8 17 Lost 20 11 Goals for 97 109 Goals against 82 55 Points-per-game 1.85 1.94 Statistics correct as of 12/03/2024

Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Gareth Southgate are also being assessed as potential successors to ten Hag, although they are already in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and England respectively, and a decision has not been made on whether to make a managerial change at this stage.

Ratcliffe and fellow Manchester United board members have held internal discussions over a potential move for Bologna head coach Thiago Motta as well, with the appointment of ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Inter Milan chief Simone Inzaghi looking unlikely.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Southgate has worked his way onto the Red Devils' radar as he has a strong relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who is playing a crucial role within the new regime thanks to being INEOS' director of sport, while his relationship with players is an attractive trait.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag racked up the 344th win of his managerial career when Manchester United recorded a 2-0 victory over Everton last weekend, while he has registered 83 draws and 111 losses along the way

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe Wants Positive Results and Clear Style of Play

Jones believes that Ratcliffe is contemplating whether to relieve ten Hag of his duties due to still being unsure of whether he is capable of delivering on INEOS' long-term ambitions, while it is crucial for a style of play to come to the fore during the final months of the campaign.

But the respected journalist is aware that the 54-year-old tactician's willingness to hand youngsters opportunities since penning a £173,000-per-week contract when he took charge could play into his hands as he looks to persuade the new board members to opt against seeking a change in the dugout.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The minute-by-minute action of every Manchester United game isn’t really how ten Hag is being judged at this point. The rhythm of his reign is well established now, and the consistency of top-level play has been stop-start along with the results. "I don’t think the ownership expect much change in that sense. It can’t change overnight, and he does have his hands tied a little because of the injuries. "The thing that needs to change is the potential of the team. A major plus-point for ten Hag, in the eyes of Ratcliffe and other board members, is the fact he is improving the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund. "It is important that Manchester United win games, and it is obviously important that a style of play is identifiable, but the main thing they are trying to work out right now is whether ten Hag is genuinely the best man for the job. I don’t think they are fully convinced, as it stands."

Branthwaite Identified as Priority Target by Man United

Manchester United have pinpointed Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their top target for the summer, according to the Daily Star, and they will press ahead with their attempts to lure him to Old Trafford regardless of whether ten Hag remains in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Toffees will be forced to sell the England under-21 international - who has made 31 appearances this season - if they fail to maintain their Premier League status after finding themselves in a relegation dogfight, and he could cost the Red Devils in the region of £70million.

It is understood that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are at the front of the queue for Branthwaite, but Chelsea, Arsenal and La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid have also enquired about his availability ahead of potentially making a move when the transfer window reopens.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton do not want to offload the 21-year-old, who has forced himself into the forefront of boss Sean Dyche's plans, but they could be left with no choice but to cash in if they drop into the Championship and their financial situation remains bleak.

