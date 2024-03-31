Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make the final call on whether to sell Jadon Sancho in the summer after acquiring a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United.

The winger is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga outfit are keen to keep him on board beyond the end of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth understands that Ratcliffe will not be open to offloading Sancho on the cheap despite a rift with boss Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have the final say on whether Jadon Sancho seals his permanent exit during the summer as INEOS will want a deal completed 'on their terms', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT what the demands coming out of Old Trafford will be.

The Red Devils have entered a new era after the billionaire sealed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club last month, allowing him to take control of football operations after lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he has wasted no time in wanting to stamp his mark.

Erik ten Hag has been warned that qualifying for next season's Champions League is the top priority for the remainder of the current campaign, and his future in the Manchester United hot-seat will be assessed by Ratcliffe and other members of the new-look hierarchy in the summer.

Sancho Wages Are Sticking Point for Dortmund in Negotiations

Although Sancho is open to remaining on Borussia Dortmund's books on a permanent basis after rediscovering his love of the game since a loan deal was agreed in January, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, his salary expectations will be a significant stumbling block for the Bundesliga giants.

The respected journalist suggests that the Champions League quarter-finalists are willing to pay in the region of £30million for the winger, having already parted with a £3.4million fee to allow him to return to Signal Iduna Park during the early stages of 2024, but further discussions are being scheduled as there are doubts over Ratcliffe's plans at Manchester United.

It is understood that Sancho will refuse to head back to Old Trafford if ten Hag remains at the helm, having been involved in a high-profile bust-up with the Dutch tactician earlier in the season, but INEOS are continuing to mull over whether to make a change in the dugout as they play catch-up for a top four spot in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League career compared to his time in the Bundesliga Premier League Bundesliga Appearances 58 112 Goals 9 39 Assists 6 53 Yellow cards 0 4 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 28/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Dortmund are increasingly confident that Manchester United would be open to sanctioning another loan ahead of next season as the German heavyweights are aware that Sancho will not have the opportunity to reignite his Red Devils career if Ratcliffe opts to stick with ten Hag.

Although the England international's rift with the former Ajax head coach has given his suitors renewed hope of striking a fresh deal, his parent club are in a strong negotiating position as his £250,000-per-week contract still has two years to run and there is an option for the agreement to be extended by a further 12 months.

Sancho's form since returning to familiar surroundings will have aided Manchester United's wish for the spell in Dortmund to increase his valuation as he went into the weekend having racked up four goal contributions in 10 outings following the mid-season switch, with him also finding the back of the net in the Champions League last 16 second leg win over PSV Eindhoven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has only failed to register a key pass in two outings since returning to the Bundesliga, while his highest tally of three came during Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim in February

Dharmesh Sheth - Ratcliffe Will Only Allow Sancho to Leave if Demands are Met

Sheth understands that Ratcliffe will only allow Sancho to bring the curtain down on his Manchester United career if a bid meets INEOS' demands, rather than simply accepting any proposal which comes their way because of being aware that there is animosity between him and ten Hag.

The Sky Sports reporter believes that the Red Devils will be keen to recoup a significant sum for the 24-year-old as he is still in the early stages of his career, meaning there is plenty of time to develop, while he set the club back £73million when he joined from Dortmund in July 2021.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"With the way we're hearing that INEOS are working, if Jadon Sancho is to go, they are going to want it done on their terms. "INEOS will also want to make sure they avoid what seems to be happening in the past 10 years or so at Manchester United, where they haven't been able to sell very well. "This is a guy who is still in his early 20s, but it hasn't worked out for him at Manchester United. There is £73million worth of investment, so they are going to want to recoup quite a bit of that if they are going to let him go."

Man United Willing to Sell Eriksen During Summer Window

Manchester United are open to offloading Christian Eriksen in the summer, according to Football Insider, as he has grown frustrated as a result of falling behind the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay in the central midfield pecking order over the course of the campaign.

The report suggests that big-spending Saudi Pro League clubs are monitoring the Denmark international's situation after he went into the weekend having been restricted to just nine Premier League starts this season, and they are contemplating whether to launch a formal bid during the upcoming transfer window.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Eriksen will hold face-to-face discussions with ten Hag over his future after making his unhappiness at Manchester United clear during an interview in his homeland during the break from domestic action.

