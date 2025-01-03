Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning Tyrell Malacia's departure during the final stages of the winter transfer window after Serie A heavyweights Juventus have been monitoring his situation at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils brought the curtain down on 2024 by suffering three consecutive home defeats for the first time in 45 years, thanks to being consigned to a 2-0 loss by Newcastle United earlier this week, and head coach Ruben Amorim has set his sights on making adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Juventus are among the sides looking to offer Joshua Zirkzee a route out of Manchester United, which would result in sealing a reunion with former Bologna chief Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium, but the Italian giants are contemplating whether to make it a double raid by also landing Malacia.

Red Devils Refusing to Rule Out Malacia Deal

Juventus may attempt to negotiate loan switch later this month

Manchester United are open to offloading Malacia later this month if they succeed in acquiring an upgrade on the Dutchman and fellow left-back Luke Shaw, according to GMS sources, and Juventus are circling after being alerted to the fact he may become available before the February 3 deadline.

The 25-year-old became former Red Devils boss Ten Hag's first signing when he completed a £14.7million switch from Feyenoord in July 2022, but long-term injuries have resulted in him having a lack of game time and struggling to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus may attempt to negotiate an initial loan deal if an opportunity arises, and Motta is seriously considering upping the ante in his pursuit due to believing Malacia has traits that could prove vital as his side aim to climb into the Champions League qualification places.

The Bianconeri are looking to sell captain Danilo during the winter transfer window, and it has resulted in influential figures behind the scenes turning their attentions towards Old Trafford as they seek to avoid a situation where they are potentially left short of full-back options for the remainder of the campaign.

Manchester United are willing to green-light temporary departures if they suit all parties as Portuguese tactician Amorim attempts to make his mark in the hot-seat, GMS sources have learned, and Juventus are waiting in the wings ahead of Malacia potentially being put on the market despite his boss being 'really happy with' his performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrell Malacia has been limited to just 90 minutes of Premier League action this season, having made two appearances after recovering from injury

Amorim Not Prioritising Departure of Malacia

Tactician showing no signs of desperation to offload left-back

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not desperate to find a new destination for Malacia, despite making the addition of a new left wing-back their top priority as it has been earmarked as a problem position in the early stages of Amorim's reign, but Juventus are aware that the idea of an exit has not been dismissed.

The Netherlands international has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket £75,000-per-week, resulting in there being uncertainty over his long-term future at Old Trafford, and he is firmly on the Turin outfit's radar even though their main target is to recruit a new central defender midway through the campaign.

Juventus are also interested in Zirkzee despite the striker's camp initially playing down the chances of him making a January move, GMS sources understand, with Motta preparing to dip into the market after Dusan Vlahovic has only scored one Serie A goal since October and Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action through injury.

Although Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro is more likely to leave the Red Devils in the summer instead of rushing into a departure ahead of the winter deadline, GMS sources recently revealed, Amorim is open to authorising outgoings in an attempt to boost his transfer budget.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/01/2025