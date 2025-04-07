Manchester United have set their sights on attempting to recruit Ederson from Atalanta as head coach Ruben Amorim goes in search of fresh competition in the middle of the park ahead of his first full campaign in the Old Trafford dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Manuel Ugarte joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £50.5million after an agreement was reached with reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in August, there is a desire to strengthen their options due to spending the majority of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford could head through the exit door for £40million in the summer, thanks to domestic counterparts Aston Villa having an option to turn his loan switch into a permanent move, and that would result in Manchester United's budget being significantly boosted as Amorim aims to make his mark during the transfer window.

Red Devils Set Sights on Sealing Ederson Deal

Brazil international pinpointed as potential arrival at Old Trafford

Manchester United are ready to sign Ederson if they succeed in bagging a place in next season's Champions League, according to GMS sources, as Amorim is determined to find a new midfield partner for Ugarte amid lingering doubts over academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo's long-term future.

The Brazil international will head into the summer with a price tag in the region of £52million as current employers Atalanta are desperate to keep him on board after playing a crucial role in their attempts to be crowned the Serie A champions, potentially complicating matters for the Red Devils.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are likely to make a move for Ederson if they succeed in returning to the continent's elite club competition by winning the Europa League, having seen him put in consistent performances in Italy, but they will not be held to ransom and pay over the odds.

The central midfielder is preparing to enter the final two years of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £42,000-per-week at the Gewiss Stadium, and the Red Devils will look to use that to their advantage if they enter discussions over a switch to Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens.

Ederson has a lot of the characteristics that Manchester United are seeking as they look to bring in fresh protection in front of the backline, GMS sources have learned, but they may need strong negotiating skills to reach an agreement as Atalanta are keen to avoid letting him head through the exit door on the cheap.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson boasted 88 per cent pass accuracy and won two ground duels during Atalanta's defeat to Lazio last weekend

Ederson Move Easier with Champions League

Qualification would give Amorim more scope to splash cash

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United's hopes of acquiring Ederson will be given a significant boost if they book their place in next season's Champions League as qualification would give them greater scope to splash the cash, while Amorim and influential figures behind the scenes have shown intent to sign a central midfielder.

The 25-year-old has been described as 'world-class' by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini and, thanks to his displays, the Red Devils have pinpointed him as an option to potentially bring the best out of Ugarte as they push to take their squad to the next level and challenge for regular silverware in upcoming campaigns.

Ederson is not the only name on Manchester United's shortlist as Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is admired, GMS sources understand, while Hayden Hackney's performances for Middlesbrough are still being tracked as his athleticism, combativeness and ability to retain possession have caught the eye.

The Red Devils are looking for fresh impetus in the middle of the park even though it is not a priority, and GMS sources recently revealed that sealing a return to the Champions League would make it more likely that two major signings will be made by Amorim during the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/04/2025

