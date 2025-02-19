Manchester United will turn their attentions towards raiding Wolverhampton Wanderers if Alejandro Garnacho is among the big-names to quit Old Trafford in the summer as Matheus Cunha has been pinpointed as a target when plans have been made ahead of the transfer window reopening, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite bringing in reinforcements ahead of the winter deadline earlier this month, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £30million switch from Serie A strugglers Lecce, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim saw his side suffer a narrow defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The latest setback has left Manchester United sitting in 15th in the Premier League and resulted in their Portuguese tactician lamenting that his job is 'so hard' after succeeding Erik ten Hag mid-season, but they have set their sights on winning the race for Cunha's signature ahead of next term.

Red Devils May Trigger Cunha Release Clause

Brazil international has had long-term admiration from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be ready to trigger Cunha's release clause if Garnacho heads through the exit door during the summer transfer window as the Wolves talisman has been identified as a potential replacement, according to GMS sources, and there is confidence that he would be interested in sealing a switch to a big-hitting Premier League side in the coming months.

Although the Brazil international penned a new long-term contract in his current surroundings a matter of weeks ago, the Red Devils are aware that they can leave their domestic counterparts helpless if they put £62million on the table after that was the buyout figure inserted into his fresh terms.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are eyeing a move for Cunha after they have been long-term admirers and, having seen him prove his worth in the Premier League during his spell at Wolves, feel he has the experience and style to immediately enhance their attacking threat.

The 25-year-old forward's performances in a side fighting to maintain their Premier League status resulted in gaining widespread interest during the winter transfer window, with Nottingham Forest considering lodging a club-record offer as they go in search of Champions League qualification, but he ended up remaining at Molineux.

Influential figures at Manchester United are optimistic that Cunha will be open to heading to Old Trafford after he previously showed an interest in joining fellow top flight giants Arsenal, GMS sources have learned, while he insisted on including a release clause in his improved contract due to not wanting to see a big opportunity pass him by.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha won nine ground duels and got his name on the scoresheet during Wolverhampton Wanderers' narrow defeat to Liverpool last weekend

Amorim Open to Selling Garnacho in Summer

Tactician has doubts over Argentine fitting into preferred system

GMS sources have been told that Cunha has been earmarked as a potential option to head to Manchester United as Garnacho is among the big-names who could be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge in the summer due to doubts over whether he fits well enough into Amorim's preferred system.

The Red Devils slapped a £70million price tag on the Argentina international during the winter transfer window, having attracted interest from Chelsea and Serie A title-chasers Napoli, and they are refusing to rule out the possibility of cashing in if he is the subject of formal proposals ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Manchester United are eager to have a replacement lined up ahead of Garnacho possibly departing, GMS sources understand, while Marcus Rashford is expected to leave permanently after joining Aston Villa on an initial loan and there is potential for Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund to be offloaded as Amorim seeks to transform his attacking options.

The former Sporting head coach is looking to bring in a new first-choice striker alongside Cunha, with GMS sources recently revealing that the Red Devils are plotting to make a bid for Victor Osimhen when he returns to parent club Napoli from Galatasaray at the end of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/02/2025