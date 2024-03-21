Highlights Manchester United are at risk of Real Madrid posing a serious threat in their push to recruit Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified the 21-year-old as his primary defensive target heading into the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid have an edge in the race for Branthwaite's signature.

Manchester United have been handed a potential blow in their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite as Real Madrid have a 'genuine' interest in the Everton star, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the La Liga title-chasers have an advantage in the tussle for his signature.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has been able to start putting plans in place ahead of the summer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations thanks to his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club, following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, being confirmed last month.

Although Manchester United kept their hopes of winning silverware alive as they booked their passage into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, having made it eight wins from their last 10 fixtures in all competitions by overcoming Liverpool last weekend, they are in the market for reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Branthwaite Earmarked as Ratcliffe's Primary Target

Manchester United have made Branthwaite their top defensive target after Ratcliffe has identified the heart of the backline as an area which needs strengthening in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, and they are ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for an agreement.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old is expected to leave Everton after his impressive performances have resulted in being rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England senior squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but his current employers have warned his suitors that they are holding out for £80million.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is keen to recruit younger talents who can provide Manchester United with a maximum return on their investment, and he will push through a move for Branthwaite regardless of doubts over ten Hag's future in the dugout as the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane could head through the exit door.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane this season Jarrad Branthwaite Harry Maguire Raphael Varane Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 50.0 69.2 Ball recoveries 5.76 4.11 4.36 Tackles 2.00 1.24 1.21 Interceptions 1.64 1.47 1.00 Goals 0.08 0.08 0.07 Statistics correct as of 20/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United scouts have pinpointed Branthwaite as a standout target after being tasked by ten Hag to run the rule over Premier League centre-backs ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table in the summer, while there is confidence that he will leave Everton even if they stave off relegation.

But Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are also in the hunt for the former Carlisle United man's services, with the latter making contingency plans after Eder Militao and David Alaba have had their respective seasons ended due to suffering anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Everton will go into the summer in a strong negotiating position if they succeed in maintaining their Premier League status as Branthwaite only committed his long-term future to the Merseyside outfit in October, when he penned a £35,000-per-week contract which still has three years to run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has made three or more tackles in eight Premier League appearances this season, with one of those occasions being during Everton's 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in November

Dean Jones - Ancelotti Influence Gives Real Madrid Edge in Race for Branthwaite

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Real Madrid acquiring Branthwaite as they are seriously considering whether to test Everton's resolve with a big-money bid and chief Carlo Ancelotti already has a strong relationship with the defender, having handed him his debut for the Toffees.

The respected journalist believes that the former PSV Eindhoven loanee has already shown that he is not afraid to test himself overseas, giving the La Liga pacesetters optimism of being able to turn his head, and that could go against Manchester United ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"In the event that he does actually make a transfer, I would be cautious about ruling out Real Madrid. I’m not saying they are favourites to sign him, but I do believe their interest in him is genuine and it does make some sense. "Carlo Ancelotti not only knows him from when he was at Everton, but gave him his debut. He rated him back then and is apparently impressed by the way he has continued to grow. "I think the fact that Branthwaite has spent time on loan at PSV also says a lot about him as a person and puts extra faith in the fact he could adapt to playing in a different country. "At the moment, it still makes more sense that he would end up at another Premier League club, but if we are to look at another option, I do believe Real Madrid’s intent to be real."

Ratcliffe has earmarked Gareth Southgate as the top candidate to take charge of Manchester United if he opts to sack ten Hag at the end of the season, according to the Daily Star, and the Red Devils' new co-owner is increasingly confident of being able to entice the England manager to Old Trafford.

The report suggests that the billionaire wants a decision from the former Middlesbrough chief sooner rather than later, having also been assessing the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford boss Thomas Frank, and would have to pay a £800,000 compensation package to release him from his Three Lions contract.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Southgate already has a relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, along with potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman, and the fact that he will be unavailable until after Euro 2024 may not be a deal-breaker.

