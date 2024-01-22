Highlights Manchester United have added Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to a list of targets after boss Erik ten Hag has set his sights on landing a striker.

It is understood that Bayern Munich's Cameroon international would be interested in heading to Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Choupo-Moting has attracted admirers from behind the scenes at Manchester United.

Manchester United 'really like' Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after plans have been put in place to draft in reinforcements, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are facing a major 'challenge' in their bid to lure the Bayern Munich star to Old Trafford.

Although boss Erik ten Hag splashed the cash on a striker during the summer, with Rasmus Hojlund completing a £72million switch from Atalanta, his side are 11 points adrift of the Premier League's top four and at serious risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival on the Manchester United board, thanks to acquiring a 25 per cent stake by sealing a £1.3billion deal with the Glazer family, the Dutch tactician will be hoping for the new minority investor's backing ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 1.

Choupo-Moting in Ten Hag's sights and open to move

Choupo-Moting was added to a four-man shortlist of striker targets put together by ten Hag during the early stages of 2024, according to The Athletic, with Bayern teammate Thomas Muller and Stuttgart marksman Serhou Guirassy also among those on Manchester United's radar.

The report suggests that the Red Devils have been tempted to launch an enquiry for the 34-year-old, who found the back of the net five times during his only previous spell in English football with Stoke City, as their threadbare budget means they are scouring the market for a potential loan deal.

In a major boost for Manchester United, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Choupo-Moting would be open to heading to Old Trafford ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, although direct negotiations have not been opened despite him boasting a better strike rate than Hojlund this season.

How Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's statistics per 90 minutes compare to Rasmus Hojlund this season Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Rasmus Hojlund Goals 0.53 0.16 Shots 5.00 1.61 Shots on target 2.37 0.65 Shots on target percentage 47.4 40.0 Expected goals 1.05 0.26 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/1/2024

The Cameroon international has entered the final six months of his £123,000-per-week deal with Bayern, meaning he has been able to open discussions and pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor since the turn of the year.

Despite the winter window being the reigning Bundesliga champions' final opportunity to cash in, unless they succeed in talks over fresh terms, it is understood that the Bavarians' head coach Thomas Tuchel is keen to retain Choupo-Moting's services for the rest of the campaign and he will only entertain sanctioning his departure if a lucrative loan offer is put on the table.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena after Bayern decided to raid the Premier League during the summer, with Harry Kane making the £100million switch from Manchester United's domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur before becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Ben Jacobs - Man United facing difficulties in pursuit of Choupo-Moting

Although Jacobs understands that Manchester United are admirers of Choupo-Moting, he has doubts over whether ten Hag will succeed in striking a deal ahead of the transfer window slamming shut as Bayern's determination to keep him as a squad player will complicate matters.

The respected reporter has hinted that the frontman - who has been described as 'the best target man in the world' by teammate Serge Gnabry - will have to quickly push for a move to Old Trafford if he wants to embark on a fresh challenge as it is likely that the Red Devils will turn their attentions elsewhere in the summer, instead of rekindling their interest.

When asked about Manchester United's hunt for a fresh attacking option, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think the summer is probably more likely than January, but keep an eye on Manchester United because Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee is a concrete target. "Manchester United also still really like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The challenge there is not so much the finances, but the fact that Bayern would still like him as a squad player. "That makes it quite hard to move in January and, by the time you get to the summer, the kind of clubs looking for an older squad player might have other options in mind, of course. "That's the sort of challenge in all of this. If they don't get a player like that now, Manchester United's targets completely change in the summer."

Red Devils keen to land Brobbey this month

Ten Hag is eager to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey after maintaining contact despite failing to acquire his services during the summer, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and he is determined to reach an agreement this month.

But the reputable journalist suggests that the Netherlands international, who has got his name on the scoresheet 15 times this term, is not for sale and Manchester United may have to play the waiting game before eventually pouncing at the end of the season.

Ten Hag could face further problems in his attempts to raid his former employers as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe will not be keen to fork out a lucrative fee for Brobbey after the likes of Antony and Sofyan Amrabat, who the Red Devils chief pushed hard for, have failed to live up to expectations.

It has emerged that Manchester United are also facing stiff competition from Arsenal for the striker, while their financial situation means that a permanent switch to Old Trafford is not on the cards ahead of Deadline Day closing in.

Brobbey has confirmed that he previously turned down the opportunity to join the Red Devils, after ten Hag contacted his representatives to discuss a potential move soon after he secured the managerial reins, but it appears that the interest has never gone away.