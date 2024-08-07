Highlights Manchester United are not prepared to return with a bid which comes close to matching Bayern Munich's demands for Matthijs de Ligt in the coming days.

The Red Devils are seriously considering moving onto other targets if it becomes clear that the Netherlands international's price tag will not drop.

Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of striking a deal for de Ligt's Bayern Munich teammate Noussair Mazraoui before the transfer deadline.

Manchester United are threatening to walk away from negotiations with Bayern Munich as they will not entertain bowing to the Bundesliga giants' demands for Matthijs de Ligt in the coming days despite being determined to lure the centre-back to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already bolstered his backline, thanks to landing Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to £58.9million from Lille last month, but a pre-season injury suffered by the teenager and initial plans put in place for the summer transfer window have resulted in the Dutch tactician scouring the market for further recruits.

Although Manchester United have also splashed the cash on Joshua Zirkzee as preparations are made for the new Premier League campaign, with the striker joining in a £36.5million switch after an agreement was reached with Bologna, sporting director Dan Ashworth is aiming to hold more successful negotiations ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Red Devils Consider Ending De Ligt Talks

Premier League giants unwilling to meet Bayern Munich demands

Manchester United are seriously considering ending discussions over a move for de Ligt, according to GMS sources, as it has been decided that they will continue refusing to meet Bayern Munich's £43million demands despite the German heavyweights expecting his suitors to edge closer to their valuation this week.

The Red Devils were forced to return to the drawing board when a double offer for the Netherlands international and teammate Noussair Mazraoui was snubbed after there was initially optimism that the proposal would satisfy their current employers in the aftermath of the duo being deemed surplus to requirements.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are adamant that they have made fair advances for de Ligt, who would provide further cover in Yoro's absence, as they are aware that he is not at the forefront of new Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany's plans and they want to get his wages off the books.

Matthijs de Ligt's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Leny Yoro Matthijs de Ligt Leny Yoro Pass completion percentage 93.9 92.1 Clearances 3.38 3.27 Interceptions 1.23 1.21 Tackles 0.97 1.21 Blocks 0.91 0.67 Goals 0.13 0.07 Statistics correct as of 07/08/2024

The Red Devils have already demonstrated that they are willing to end their pursuit of a top target after Paris Saint-Germain did not budge on their demands for Uruguayan defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and they are prepared to do the same if a compromise cannot be found over the 24-year-old.

Manchester United are determined to stick to their own valuation of £30million as de Ligt has not been the subject of additional interest from elsewhere, and GMS sources recently revealed that the former Ajax man is seeking a contract worth in the region of £200,000-per-week after already verbally agreeing to head to Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt made 70 appearances under Erik ten Hag when they worked together at Ajax, finding the back of the net eight times and registering a further five assists along the way

Ten Hag Hopeful of Striking Deal for Mazraoui

Right-back has agreed personal terms ahead of potential move

Although Manchester United are confident that they are in a strong position to continue refusing to compromise in their attempts to recruit de Ligt, resulting in pressure being put on Bayern Munich to lower his price tag, GMS sources have been told that ten Hag is still hopeful of landing Mazraoui.

There is ongoing uncertainty over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has entered the final 12 months of his £90,000-per-week agreement at Old Trafford, leading to the Red Devils being desperate to make inroads in the transfer market instead of running the risk of being left short when the transfer window closes.

Morocco international Mazraoui has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, highlighting that he is eager to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League for the first time in his career, but further talks will be required with Bayern Munich as they attempt to get the deal over the line.

