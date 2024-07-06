Highlights Manchester United are holding conversations with Matthijs De Ligt's agent in a bid to improve their chances of striking an agreement for the Bayern Munich defender.

The Red Devils have opted against lodging a formal bid despite being keen to recruit the Netherlands international ahead of the new season.

De Ligt is prepared to take a pay cut in order to ensure he heads to Manchester United during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are locked in discussions with Matthijs De Ligt's representatives as they look to rubber-stamp a deal which will see the Bayern Munich star head to Old Trafford before the new Premier League season gets underway next month, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Having taken advantage of a 12-month option to extend boss Erik ten Hag's contract earlier this week, the Red Devils have turned their attentions towards bolstering a squad which scraped to European qualification thanks to beating rivals Manchester City to FA Cup glory in May.

Dan Ashworth has been tasked with overseeing Manchester United's recruitment drive after a compromise was found with domestic rivals Newcastle United to install him as their new sporting director, and plans have been put in place to recruit fresh faces ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Red Devils Holding Conversations with De Ligt's Agent

Centre-back keen to work under Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Respected German journalist Plettenberg has revealed that Manchester United have remained in discussions with De Ligt's agent Rafaela Pimenta in a bid to get a summer deal over the line, while the central defender is open to joining as he 'prefers to work with Erik ten Hag' if he leaves his current surroundings.

The Netherlands international is currently chasing Euro 2024 glory, having earned a call-up for the tournament after making 30 appearances for Bayern during the 2023/24 campaign, but there is ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade when the new season gets underway.

Although Plettenberg has shared that Manchester United have opted against testing De Ligt's current employers with an official bid, despite needing a replacement for Raphael Varane after his £340,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month, there are no fears over whether an agreement could be reached over personal terms.

Matthijs De Ligt's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Raphael Varane Matthijs De Ligt Raphael Varane Pass completion percentage 93.9 88.9 Progressive passes 6.36 3.86 Ball recoveries 4.74 4.38 Aerial duels won 2.66 1.37 Interceptions 1.23 0.98 Statistics correct as of 06/07/2024

GMS recently reported that the 24-year-old is interested in embarking on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford instead of remaining at the Allianz Arena and, as a result, is prepared to take a pay cut in order to ensure the switch goes through during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Plettenberg understands that Bayern are holding out for in the region of £43million and bonus payments for De Ligt, who still has three years left on a contract which allows him to pocket more than £260,000 every seven days, but there have been no negotiations with other clubs at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs De Ligt made 70 appearances when he played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, scoring eight goals and producing a further five assists along the way

Sancho Could Seal Exit in Coming Days

Juventus seeking to rubber-stamp loan switch

Although Manchester United are hoping to strengthen their defensive options, outgoings are also expected at Old Trafford and GMS sources recently revealed that Jadon Sancho could head through the exit door next week as Serie A heavyweights Juventus are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit.

The winger played a key role in Borussia Dortmund reaching the Champions League final during the 2023/24 campaign, thanks to finding the back of the net three times and registering as many assists after heading to Signal Iduna Park on a temporary basis in January, but he still has no future at Old Trafford thanks to a major bust-up with ten Hag.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are willing to entertain loan proposals for Sancho, despite initially slapping a £40million price tag on him as their preference was a permanent exit, and Juventus are preparing to pounce after Federico Chiesa moves onto pastures new.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt