Manchester United have set their sights on making Juan Gimenez the next up-and-coming talent to head to Old Trafford after the Rosario Central star has been pinpointed as a target when scouring the South American market in preparation for the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has been eager to build for the future since his mid-season appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor, leading to Diego Leon being recruited in a deal worth up to £7million from Cerro Porteno and Ayden Heaven also completing a switch from Premier League rivals Arsenal during the early stages of 2025.

Patrick Dorgu was the most experienced of Manchester United's arrivals ahead of the winter deadline, with the 20-year-old Denmark international sealing a £30million move from Serie A strugglers Lecce, but plans have been put in place to secure further exciting talents in the coming months.

Red Devils Seeking Summer Deal for Gimenez

Scouts have been analysing central defender's performances

Manchester United are looking to sign Gimenez after he has been the subject of lengthy scouting missions ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, according to GMS sources, and the Rosario Central centre-back has been given proof that there will be a route into the first-team picture if deemed ready for the step up.

Heaven - who chose to join the Red Devils for in excess of £1million despite rival interest from Eintracht Frankfurt a matter of days before the winter deadline - was handed his senior debut in the FA Cup fifth round clash with Fulham last week, while Chido Obi-Martin also came off the bench and Toby Collyer did likewise in the midweek draw against Real Sociedad.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are specifically focusing on taking advantage of the South American market as they go in search of winning the race for highly-rated youngsters, leading to Gimenez being targeted and having his performances analysed over a lengthy period.

There have been suggestions that the Red Devils are edging towards luring the 18-year-old to Old Trafford after holding positive discussions with Rosario Central, but there is uncertainty over how quickly he is prepared to make the switch due to being eager to ensure his development is not hampered.

Manchester United have been seeking more fresh faces between the ages of 17 and 20 as they want to ensure they have strong talent looking to dislodge current members of Amorim's strongest starting line-up in the forthcoming seasons, GMS sources have learned, and Gimenez has been earmarked as an option who fits the bill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Juan Gimenez made five clearances and won three ground duels during Rosario Central's defeat to Boca Juniors last week

Gimenez Targeted Despite Recruiting Heaven

Fresh youthful option at heart of backline remains priority

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are particularly keen to reach an agreement for Gimenez as Amorim and influential figures are prioritising the acquisition of a central defender who is of a younger profile despite recruiting Heaven from Arsenal a matter of weeks ago.

The Red Devils also already have Leny Yoro on their books, thanks to Lille giving the green-light for the teenager to embark on a fresh challenge when a deal worth up to £58.9million was agreed in July, but there is determination to do business with Rosario Central for the Argentina under-20 international.

Manchester United are concerned that current academy options who feature at the heart of the backline are unlikely to go on to become household names at the top level, GMS sources understand, resulting in Gimenez being pinpointed as a possible arrival as they continue building for the future.

GMS sources recently revealed that Sekou Kone is on course to be handed the chance to enjoy his first taste of senior action before the Premier League campaign comes to a close as he has been earning Amorim's trust thanks to his hard work behind the scenes, highlighting the opportunities on offer to hot prospects.

