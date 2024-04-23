Highlights Manchester United have 'reservations' about signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, after 'further explorations' into the attacker.

The Bees striker has recently been valued between £30m-£40m.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with Toney in the past, but the centre-forward's future remains up in the air.

Manchester United have 'reservations' over signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney at Old Trafford during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal during the 2023/24 season and could look to bolster their options in the attacking department after poor campaigns in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag will be hopeful he's job is still safe come the summer window, following a recent minority takeover from INEOS, headed by chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Toney has enjoyed an impressive season since his return to action following an eight-month suspension after breaking gambling rules.

Toney future 'up in the air' amid reported Man Utd interest

According to GMS sources, Toney's future is 'up in the air' after seemingly being destined for a move away from Brentford during the upcoming 2024 summer transfer window. The 28-year-old sees his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expire in just over 12 months time, hinting that the Bees may want to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him for free in 2025.

In November 2023, Sky Sports reported that Brentford could demand £100m for Toney's services amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The London giants had been looking to bolster their centre-forward options. However, our sources now understand that the Gunners' interest has died down to the point where they are no longer considering him as a target. Toney had been seen as an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus but is unlikely to make the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toney has scored 36 goals and registered ten assists in 81 Premier League appearances.

GMS sources state it's unclear whether Chelsea have discounted Toney, now valued between £30m and £40m, as a summer target or not. The Blues must raise profits in the early days of the window to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, having witnessed Everton and Nottingham Forest receive points deductions for failure to abide.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have emerged as potential dark horses in the race for Toney's signature. However, the centre-forward is said to demand wages of £250,000 per-week, which is £10,000 more than skipper Bruno Fernandes earns on a weekly basis. GMS sources understand that Man Utd have 'reservations' over signing the England international after 'further explorations' into him.

Our sources also gather that Tottenham Hotspur have had 'some interest' in Toney, dubbed "world class" by Thomas Frank, and could come into the picture. However, any Spurs move would largely depend on Brentford's price, and whether they think his personality would fit with the rest of the squad.

Ivan Toney - stats vs 2023/24 Brentford Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.01 3rd Goals 4 4th Assists 1 =9th Shots per game 3 1st Fouled per game 1.8 =1st

Man Utd have 'no frontrunner' to replace Erik ten Hag

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd April) that Manchester United have no direct frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman's future has been brought into question after a series of unsuccessful results and performances over the 2023/24 season.

Ironically, it was an FA Cup semi-final victory that may have sealed ten Hag's fate, after his Red Devils side sacrificed a 3-0 lead to Coventry City, with less than 20 minutes of normal time remaining. United would eventually go through on penalties after the Sky Blues had a last minute winner overturned by VAR. The 20-time English champions are set to miss out on Champions League football next season, as they look set to miss out on the Premier League's top four.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 23-04-24.