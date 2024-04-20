Manchester United are reportedly being 'kept informed' about Real Madrid forward Rodrygo's situation with the Spanish giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although Rodrygo is a regular under Carlo Ancelotti this season, his game time might take a hit for the 2024/2025 campaign. Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join the La Liga outfit in the summer, with the French superstar potentially taking Rodrygo's place in the side.

Man Utd Being 'Kept Informed' About Rodrygo

They will face competition from a host of Premier League sides

If Rodrygo was to become available, then there will likely be a queue of top clubs looking to secure his signature. HITC have now reported that Manchester City and Liverpool are maintaining a 'watching brief' on his situation, while Manchester United, alongside Arsenal and Chelsea, are being 'kept informed' by intermediaries.

The Brazilian international, described as 'special' by Ancelotti, played with current United midfielder Casemiro, when the 32-year-old was plying his trade in Madrid, and Rodrygo has admitted that he misses his former teammate...