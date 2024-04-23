Highlights Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old will not remain at Eintracht Frankfurt, who have chosen against activating the buy clause in their loan agreement.

Van de Beek has struggled for opportunities at Old Trafford since his arrival in September 2020.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will not stay at Old Trafford once he returns from his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have recently been the subject of a minority takeover from INEOS, with chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe having the final say on football operations at the club.

Head coach Erik ten Hag will be fearful over his future, having guided Man Utd to a disappointing campaign in both the Premier League and Champions League. Van de Beek has endured a difficult time at the Theatre of Dreams since his arrival almost four years ago.

Van de Beek set for Man Utd departure

Eintracht will not take up their buy option on the midfielder

Manchester United confirmed the signing of van de Beek from Ajax in September 2020, in a deal worth £39m. The midfielder signed a deal until the summer of 2025, tying his long-term future to the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van de Beek has played in just 27% of Bundesliga minutes during his spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, van de Beek has barely been given a look-in over the past four seasons, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Ragnick, and Erik ten Hag all preferring other options in the middle of the park. Ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window, it came as no surprise that the 27-year-old signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 2022 Europa League winners also have a €15m (£13m) option to buy the Dutchman.

Donny van de Beek - season-by-season stats at Man Utd Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020/21 36 1 2 1 2021/22 14 1 0 1 2022/23 10 0 0 0 2023/24 2 0 0 0 Total 62 2 2 2

But, speaking via his CaughtOffside column, Romano has claimed that van de Beek will return to Man Utd this summer before being sold elsewhere. Eintracht have chosen against taking up their option to buy, after the midfielder failed to impress on rare opportunities in the side. Romano said:

"The feeling is that Donny van de Beek will return to Manchester United this summer as Eintracht Frankfurt have decided not to trigger the buy clause in his loan deal. So, van de Beek will be back at Man United, but he’s not going to stay - from what I’m told, United have already explored other possibilities around Europe for the Dutch midfielder to leave this summer. He will be available on the market, and he will not stay at Old Trafford."

Man Utd unlikely to move for Serhou Guirassy this summer

The striker has been linked with a Premier League move

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United are unlikely to move for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer. The 28-year-old is enjoying a fantastic campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 27 goals and registering two assists in 26 appearances.

Guirassy has a release clause worth just €17.5m (£15m), but is unlikely to see this activated by Man Utd, who are looking to sign a younger centre-forward with a higher ceiling to compete with Rasmus Hojlund. There are fears that Guirassy, a Guinea international, may have already reached his peak, given his age and form. The Red Devils are set to look elsewhere, whilst Guirassy ponders a Premier League move.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 23-04-24.