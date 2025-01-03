Manchester United are "really close" to agreeing a new contract with forward sensation Amad Diallo, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has arguably been United's best player since Ruben Amorim was appointed as head coach in November and now looks set to be rewarded with a bumper fresh deal.

The Telegraph reported last month that if the Red Devils failed to trigger the option in the Ivorian's current agreement in January, they risked losing him for nothing in the summer transfer window.

The forward found game time hard to come by under Erik ten Hag and it appeared as though it could be the end of the road in his Red Devils career when Antony was introduced ahead of him in the Europa League tie away at Fenerbahce in October.

However, Ten Hag was sacked shortly afterwards and it has proven to be a huge positive for Amad, who has now become one of the first names on the team-sheet under Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad has scored four goals and provided six assists since Ten Hag was sacked by United at the end of October.

His major standout moment came away at arch-rivals Manchester City where he scored a late winner to silence the Etihad and give his side a huge win and the bragging rights in the city.

Speaking about the negotiations between United and Amad, Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

"For the announcement, I don't know. But in terms of the agreement, I think it's going to be something happening soon. For Amad Diallo, the agreement is really close. "They still need to discuss some details about the bonuses and everything, because it's going to be an important contract for Amad. "The discussion is ongoing, but everything is under control with Amad. He's very happy at the club. He knows Amorim and the club trust him, so I think everything is absolutely under control."

United announced ahead of their clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday that they had triggered the one-year option on Harry Maguire's contract, with Amad seemingly next in line to commit his future to the club.

The young African's versatility has proved to be particularly beneficial for Amorim, with Amad able to play both behind the striker and in a wing-back role in the Portuguese's preferred 3-4-3 system.

It remains to be seen where his long-term future in the line-up will be as Amorim continues to sculpt the team the way he wants it, but he simply can't afford to leave the forward out right now on current form.

