Manchester United star Harry Maguire is not on course to be put on the market during the fast-approaching winter transfer window as head coach Ruben Amorim is confident he can become a key part of his Old Trafford plans and wants to extend his contract, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era when they parted with more than £10million in compensation to land the Portuguese tactician and members of his coaching staff from Sporting, and he has wasted no time in making his mark as he continues assessing the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Although Amorim has been forced to contend with Marcus Rashford admitting he is ready for a new challenge away from boyhood club Manchester United, Maguire is in line to remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future after making an instant impression following the alteration in the dugout.

Maguire Expected to Have Contract Extended

Red Devils can trigger one-year option to end uncertainty over future

Maguire's Manchester United career has been saved by Amorim, according to GMS sources, and there is an increasing expectation that a one-year option to extend his contract will be triggered by his current employers to end speculation over whether he could depart as a free agent.

The centre-back is poised to enter the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket £190,000-per-week when the winter transfer window opens for business in January, but his hopes of staying at Old Trafford beyond the remainder of the campaign have been given a timely boost.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim has admired Maguire's mindset and professionalism since his arrival in the Manchester United hot-seat, while he is adamant that he is capable of making himself one of the first names on the team sheet in his favoured system.

The Red Devils forked out £80million to land the England international from Leicester City in August 2019, resulting in him becoming the most expensive defender in history, and there is desperation to avoid the possibility of seeing him embark on a fresh challenge without securing a transfer fee.

Maguire's return to fitness coincided with Amorim's appointment as Ten Hag's successor, and GMS sources have learned that he is very likely to see Manchester United take advantage of the option to extend his contract by 12 months to ensure he stays on board beyond the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire made five interceptions, three tackles and as many clearances as Manchester United sealed a 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend

Hierarchy Prepared to Keep Maguire on Board

Senior figures happy with central defender's leadership qualities

GMS sources have been told that senior figures at Manchester United have always been aware of Maguire's impressive resolve and leadership qualities, resulting in them being prepared to back Amorim in his desire to stop him heading through the exit door during the winter transfer window or in the summer.

The 31-year-old FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner struggled to win over Ten Hag, resulting in West Ham United having a £30million offer accepted before the move fell through in August 2023, but he has profited from minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other hierarchy members deciding to sack the Dutchman in October.

Maguire failed to convince the former Ajax chief of his value and was stripped of the captaincy but, in a major twist, GMS sources understand that Amorim has no plans to offload him and is willing to give him further opportunities to get his Manchester United career back on track after fighting to restore his reputation.

Although the ex-Hull City man is in line to remain at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are keen to bolster their defence and GMS sources recently revealed that the possibility of re-signing Benfica left-back Alvaro Fernandez is being entertained a matter of months after his departure.

