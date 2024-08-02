Highlights Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has been working closely with Alejandro Garnacho and defenders during their pre-season tour.

The Dutchman's attacking nous is being used to get the best out of members of the squad as they prepare for the new campaign.

There is confidence that van Nistelrooy could go on to become Manchester United's most underrated addition of the summer.

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho and members of the backline will profit from Ruud van Nistelrooy sealing his return to Old Trafford as a member of Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as he has wasted no time in making a positive impact behind the scenes, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Dutchman has been appointed as one of the Red Devils' new assistant managers as they looked to make changes in the aftermath of a season which saw them seal European qualification, following FA Cup glory, despite being unable to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Although Manchester United have been making moves in the transfer market, with Leny Yoro being the latest addition thanks to sealing a switch worth up to £58.9million from Lille last month, they have also been making key changes off the pitch after Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge of football operations.

Van Nistelrooy Tasked with Taking Garnacho and Defenders to Next Level

Dutchman has been working with squad during pre-season tour

Van Nistelrooy has been tasked with elevating Garnacho's game to a new level as Manchester United are confident he has further quality waiting to be unlocked, according to GMS sources, and there is a belief that the Argentina international's decision-making and efficiency in the final third will improve thanks to the assistant manager's nous.

Members of the Red Devils' coaching staff and hierarchy are adamant that bringing the best out of the winger, who still has four years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, is key if they want to challenge for silverware in the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

But, in a surprise twist, GMS sources have been informed that former striker van Nistelrooy has also been working with Manchester United's defenders during their pre-season tour as his attacking instincts have been helping to give members of the backline a better understanding of how to read the game and deal with challenging scenarios.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's statistics over the course of his club career Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Manchester United 219 150 30 22 0 Real Madrid 96 64 16 10 2 PSV Eindhoven 90 77 20 11 1 Hamburg 44 17 3 6 0 Heerenveen 37 14 6 5 1 Malaga 32 5 1 3 0 Den Bosch 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 02/08/2024

The Dutchman's appointment as one of ten Hag's assistants was met with the approval of the Red Devils' fanbase as he was an Old Trafford favourite over the course of his playing career, having won four trophies during his time on the club's books, and he has been making a telling impact behind the scenes.

GMS sources have learned that van Nistelrooy working with defenders during the tour of the United States has been particularly helpful and impressive, resulting in there being cautious optimism that they will be harder for opponents to break down when the new season gets underway later this month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruud van Nistelrooy had a formidable Premier League record during his playing career, finding the back of the net 95 times over the course of 150 outings

Van Nistelrooy Tipped to Become Red Devils' Underrated Signing of Summer

Assistant manager has made positive impact in short spell

Sources on Manchester United's pre-season tour have told GMS that van Nistelrooy has already made an incredibly positive impact off the pitch, and there is confidence that he could prove to be one of the most underrated signings of the summer as they look to build on winning the FA Cup last term.

The 48-year-old headed back to Old Trafford having won silverware while in charge of PSV Eindhoven, with him leading the Eredivisie giants to 34 wins from 50 matches in charge, and his insight has resulted in a more positive side of ten Hag coming to the fore after being forced to fight for his job.

Van Nistelrooy has the joint-fourth best goals-per-game ratio in Premier League history, and GMS sources have been made aware that he has brought a fresh sense of focus to Manchester United as they search for ways to achieve the same levels of regular success he enjoyed under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

